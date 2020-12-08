Biden pledges to distribute 100 million vaccines in first 100 days

He also said he would sign an executive order the day he is sworn in to require Americans to wear masks on buses and trains crossing state lines, and in federal buildings.

Biden laid out three COVID-19 priorities for his first 100 days in office: a call for all Americans to voluntarily mask up during those 100 days, a commitment to administer 100 million vaccines and a pledge to try to reopen a majority of the nation’s schools.

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday called for urgent action on the coronavirus pandemic as he introduced a health care team that will be tested at every turn while striving to restore the nation to normalcy.

“I know that out of our collective pain, we will find our collective purpose: to control the pandemic, to save lives, and to heal as a nation,’' Biden said.

Topping the roster of picks was health secretary nominee Xavier Becerra, a Latino politician who rose from humble beginnings to serve in Congress and as California’s attorney general. Others include a businessman renowned for his crisis management skills and a quartet of medical doctors, among them Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease specialist.

The usual feel-good affirmations that accompany such unveilings were overshadowed by urgency, with new cases of COVID-19 averaging more than 200,000 a day and deaths averaging above 2,200 daily as the nation struggles with uncontrolled spread.

Vaccines are expected soon. Scientific advisers to the government meet Thursday to make a recommendation on the first one, a Pfizer shot already being administered in the United Kingdom. Indeed, President Trump held his own event Tuesday, to take credit for his administration’s work to speed vaccine development.

But having an approved vaccine is one thing, and getting it into the arms of 330 million Americans something else altogether. Biden will be judged on how well his administration carries out the gargantuan task.

On Tuesday, the president-elect warned that his team’s preliminary review of Trump administration plans for vaccinations has found shortcomings. And he called on Congress to pass legislation to finance administration of vaccines as they become more widely available next year. That would effectively close the loop, from lab to patient.

The rest of Biden’s extensive health care agenda, from expanding insurance coverage to negotiating prices for prescription drugs, will likely hinge on how his administration performs in this first test of competence and credibility.

Becerra, Biden’s pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services, will be backed in the White House by businessman Jeff Zients, who will assume the role of coronavirus response coordinator. Running complex, high-risk operations is his specialty.

Alongside Fauci, the other medical doctors selected include infectious disease specialist Rochelle Walensky to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vivek Murthy as surgeon general, and Yale epidemiologist Marcella Nunez-Smith to head a working group to ensure fair and equitable distribution of vaccines and treatments.

Participating by video, Fauci called Biden’s 100-day plan ’'bold but doable, and essential to help the public avoid unnecessary risks and help us save lives.”

Ever the straight talker, he admonished: “The road ahead will not be easy. We have got a lot of hard and demanding work ahead.”

Associated Press





Task force says vaccine will not slow pandemic’s course

As President Trump celebrated his administration’s “incredible success” in speeding the development of coronavirus vaccines Tuesday, a report prepared by the White House coronavirus task force warns that the shots will not alter the course of the pandemic in the United States until well into next year.

“The current vaccine implementation will not substantially reduce viral spread, hospitalizations, or fatalities until the 100 million Americans with comorbidities can be fully immunized, which will take until the late spring,” notes the report, part of a weekly rundown of data and recommendations sent to governors and obtained by The Washington Post.

Vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration are expected to provide robust individual protection against infection, as review documents posted Tuesday about the two-dose regimen developed by Pfizer and German firm BioNTech affirm. The note of caution from the president’s medical advisers, however, reflects the current out-of-control spread of the virus, as well as manufacturing and distribution challenges that will limit vaccine supply for a number of months.

The timeline sketched out in the report was also at odds with the president’s rhetoric at a Tuesday vaccines summit at the White House, where he acclaimed “another American medical miracle” and said, “The numbers should skyrocket downward.”

“We are the most exceptional nation in the history of the world,” he added.

The report from the coronavirus task force indicates that European nations are doing a better job of slowing viral spread based on “strong public and private mitigation,” including masking and physical distancing. Britain also began administering its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday.

Leaders of the administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative say 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed across the country soon after regulatory clearance, which could come as soon as this week. Between the Pfizer product and a similar two-shot vaccine developed by Moderna, officials say, 40 million doses will be available by the end of the year. Initially some had projected the delivery of 300 million or so in the same time frame.

Complications for the government’s ability to quickly obtain more of the Pfizer vaccine came into view this week, as people familiar with contract negotiations said the United States passed on an opportunity to secure more than 100 million doses of the product earlier this year. Because other countries have placed orders of their own, these people said, the United States is unlikely to receive much more of the product until summer. Trump administration officials denied that there would be supply issues, pointing to other vaccine candidates and saying they were confident about widespread availability by the end of the second quarter.

The White House task force report signals the challenges that lie ahead until then. Specifically it calls on governors and other state leaders to “begin warning about any gathering during December holidays.”

Washington Post





UN agrees to a day of preparedness

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations General Assembly has approved a resolution proclaiming Dec. 27 as the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness to keep a global spotlight on the need to strengthen global measures to prevent pandemics like COVID-19.

The resolution adopted Monday by consensus by the 193-member world body expresses “grave concern at the devastating impacts of major infectious diseases and epidemics, as exemplified by the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, on human lives.”

Epidemics wreak havoc “on long-term social and economic development,” and create health crises that “threaten to overwhelm already overstretched health systems, disrupt global supply chains and cause disproportionate devastation of the livelihoods of people ... and the economies of the poorest and most vulnerable countries,” the resolution said.

The assembly underlined the urgency of having robust health systems and expressed deep concern that without international attention “future epidemics could surpass previous outbreaks in terms of intensity and gravity.”

Associated Press