Christopher Krebs sues Trump campaign, lawyer Joe diGenova for defamation

Christopher Krebs, who was fired Nov. 17 by President Trump after he refuted the president’s claims of widespread election fraud, singled out comments made almost two weeks later by attorney Joseph diGenova, who said Krebs should face the same punishment inflicted on those convicted of treason because he had asserted that the 2020 election was the most secure in history.

The former top US cybersecurity official responsible for securing November’s presidential election sued the Trump campaign and one of its lawyers for defamation Tuesday, asserting that they conspired to falsely claim the election was stolen, attack dissenting Republicans, and fraudulently reap political donations.

’'He should be drawn and quartered,’' diGenova said on the outlet Newsmax, a third defendant. ’'Taken out at dawn and shot.’'

He also labeled Krebs an ’'idiot’' and a ’'class-A moron’' during the segment, which unleashed a flood of social media comments that left Krebs, his wife, and several of their young children in fear for their lives, according to the lawsuit.

At one point, according to the lawsuit, the Krebs’s 10-year-old child asked: ’'Daddy’s going to get executed?’'

Christopher Krebs accused Trump campaign lawyer Joseph diGenova and the president of encouraging harassment against him. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

The 52-page complaint was filed in Maryland state court in Montgomery County, where diGenova resides. The lawsuit accused diGenova and the Trump campaign of defamation and ’'intentional infliction of emotional distress.’' It labeled Newsmax an aider and abettor. Krebs seeks a jury trial, money, and punitive damages and an injunction ordering Newsmax to remove video of the incident.

’'Threats like these will not stop me from speaking out,’' he said in an interview. ’'I will take the necessary steps to protect myself and my family.’'

DiGenova has said his comments about Krebs were sarcastic and made in jest.

’'I, of course, wish Mr. Krebs no harm,’' he said in a Dec. 1 statement. ’'This was hyperbole in a political discourse.’'

The Trump campaign and Newsmax did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Tuesday. When reached, diGenova declined to comment.

Krebs’s accusations come as the Trump campaign’s strategy of using the courts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory through baseless claims of widespread fraud has so far been a complete failure but has helped raise about $207.5 million since Election Day. Lawyers for the president and his allies have repeatedly failed to present credible evidence of wrongdoing that would justify invalidating millions of votes in swing states, and they are approaching nearly 50 losses in four weeks, according to a tally by Democratic lawyer Marc Elias.

The lawsuit also spotlights a split between dominant traditional media players like Fox News and Twitter, and newcomers like Newsmax and social media site Parler, which are increasingly drawing Trump’s support and his loyalists amid controversy over whether they provide legitimate news and safe online communities. Late last week, the attorneys for Krebs asked Newsmax Media chief executive Christopher Ruddy to remove from the company’s website its interview of diGenova. And they submitted a letter to executives at Parler, asking the social media site to remove approximately 15 posts calling for Krebs’s death.

’'Why waste a bullet, just smash his head with a rock,’' wrote one user.

The lawsuit asserts that the defendants have a ’'symbiotic relationship’': Newsmax disseminated the campaign’s attacks on the election, eliciting endorsements from Trump, increasing ratings, and drawing political donations.

’'United by a common desire to incite outrage over the 2020 election and those who would defend its integrity, Defendants worked in concert to attack and punish Plaintiff for informing the public that the election was secure,’' the complaint said.

Krebs surfaced last month as a high-ranking, lifelong Republican willing to call out Trump’s unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. At the time, he directed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security.

On Nov. 12, the agency published a joint statement with state and local elections officials that described the presidential election as ’'the most secure in American history.’' Trump fired Krebs five days later over Twitter, calling his comments ’'highly inaccurate.’'

’'There is no foreign power that is flipping votes. There’s no domestic actor flipping votes. I did it right. We did it right,’' Krebs reaffirmed on ’'60 Minutes’' on Nov. 29.

The next day, diGenova called in by phone to ’'The Howie Carr Show,’' broadcast on Newsmax.

’'Mail-in balloting is inherently corrupt, and this election proved it,’' diGenova said before suggesting that Krebs be executed.

A second later, the show flashed to an image of Krebs speaking on ’'60 Minutes.’' Krebs’s attorneys say that suggests two possibilities: Either the show knew in advance that diGenova was about to unload on Krebs and planned accordingly, or the show was recorded ahead of time, which in theory would have allowed Newsmax to cut the execution suggestions.

Trump’s political operation has been raising funds around the election results — bringing in more than $200 million since Election Day.

Trump has been both a frequent filer and a target of fraud and defamation claims, and the suit adds to a list of legal baggage he will carry from the White House, including investigations by New York state and allegations by his niece Mary of business and tax fraud.

Trump won the dismissal of a claim by adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who said that he defamed her when he suggested she had lied about being threatened to keep quiet about their alleged relationship. Still pending against Trump are defamation lawsuits brought by author E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s, and by former ’'Apprentice’' contestant Summer Zervos, who also alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her.



