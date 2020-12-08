Coronavirus levels in Massachusetts wastewater hit new records

Traces of coronavirus in Massachusetts wastewater have reached the highest levels recorded since the pandemic began, far surpassing the spring surge, according to new data released by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

Coronavirus levels broke records for samples taken from both the northern and southern halves of the state’s wastewater system.

The pilot program looks for SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of wastewater at the Deer Island Treatment Plant. Officials are hoping the tests can serve as an early warning system for virus surges.