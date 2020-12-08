Governor Baker announced a statewide rollback to Phase 3, Step 1 of reopening. Here’s what that means

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced he was rolling back Massachusetts’s reopening plan, citing a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases.
“We are still in a pandemic and that state of Massachusetts is being tested once again,” Baker said. “We cannot simply wait for the vaccine to get here.”
All communities in the state will move back to Phase 3, Step 1 beginning Sunday, he said. In addition, Baker announced a series of new measures on restaurants and other venues.
Here’s what it all means:
Capacity reduction
- Gathering limits at outdoor event venues and spaces will be reduced from 100 people to 50
- Arcades, indoor and outdoor recreational businesses, driving and flight schools, gyms and health clubs, libraries, museums, retail and office spaces, places of worship, and golf facilities will be reduced to 40 percent capacity from 50 percent capacity
- Outdoor theaters and venues will be limited to 25 percent capacity, with no more than 50 people
- People hosting more than 25 people outdoors will be required to notify their local board of health ahead of time
Closures
- Indoor theaters, performance venues, and higher contact indoor recreation businesses will be required to close
In addition to rolling back to Phase 3, Step 1, the Baker administration announced additional restrictions:
Advertisement
New restaurant guidance
- People dining at restaurants will not be allowed to take their masks off when they get to the table, and their masks will need to stay on unless they are eating or drinking
- Table size will be reduced from 10 guests to 6 people at a table
- Restaurants must impose a 90-minute time limit on tables
- Musical performances at restaurants are not allowed
- People are encouraged to only dine with people in their own household
- Food court seating will be closed in malls
Gyms and offices
- People will need to wear masks at gyms at all times, even while exercising
- Employees must wear face masks at their place of work except when they are in their individual workspaces or alone
- Employers are encouraged to close or limit the use of break rooms
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.