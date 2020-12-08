Governor Baker announced a statewide rollback to Phase 3, Step 1 of reopening. Here’s what that means

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced he was rolling back Massachusetts’s reopening plan, citing a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases.

“We are still in a pandemic and that state of Massachusetts is being tested once again,” Baker said. “We cannot simply wait for the vaccine to get here.”

All communities in the state will move back to Phase 3, Step 1 beginning Sunday, he said. In addition, Baker announced a series of new measures on restaurants and other venues.