Majority of Mass. residents are open to vaccine, new poll shows. Black and Latino residents are most hesitant

The survey, conducted late last month by MassINC and commissioned by the Museum of Science, Boston and the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, highlighted a need for more communication around vaccine safety and the importance of showing people getting vaccinated successfully. The survey also suggested that the reluctance of several groups will result in an inequitable rollout of the vaccine .

Republicans and regular churchgoers are also among the those least eager to be first in line for a vaccine, partly due to skepticism over whether the vaccine has been thoroughly tested.

The majority of Massachusetts residents plan to get a coronavirus vaccine when it’s available, but Black and Latino residents are more hesitant because of longstanding distrust of the government on healthcare issues, a new poll has found.

“The people who are the most hesitant about taking the vaccine right now are the ones who are probably the most vulnerable, and I think as a society we have to do something about that,” said Tim Ritchie, President of the Museum of Science.

Black Americans are dying from COVID-19 at nearly 2 ½ times the rate of white people nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project, and despite representing roughly 13 percent of the population, they have accounted for 22 percent of coronavirus deaths in cases in which race and ethnicity are known. At the same time, surveys have consistently shown that Black Americans are less willing than other racial and ethnic groups to accept a coronavirus vaccine.

The health experts who commissioned this poll, however, said they found the new results promising, because while many people of color said they did not want to be among the first to receive the new drug, they were open to taking it with enough reassurance that it is safe and effective.

People’s own doctors are the most trusted authorities around these concerns, the poll found, while religious and political leaders are less trusted, as are friends and family.

The results are based on a survey conducted in English and Spanish that reached 1,180 Massachusetts residents including oversamples of Black and Latino residents.

Overall, the poll found that 71 percent of respondents are at least somewhat likely to take the vaccine. Just 7 percent of respondents said they plan to never take it.

The poll found that 36 percent of respondents plan to take the vaccine right away, while 47 percent said they will wait until either a few or many other people have taken it.

It also found that 38 percent of white respondents will take the vaccine “as soon as possible” compared to 28 percent of Black respondents and 22 percent of Latino respondents.

“Black and brown folks have hesitancy with this vaccine, and we can speak to them and they are willing to take it if we message them in the right way,” said Michael Curry, incoming CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, which have played a key role this year in testing and treatment of the virus.

Curry said it is imperative that the healthcare community speak with their patients in culturally and ethnically proficient ways and be honest about systemic inequity and mistreatment of people of color by the health care system and government. Vaccinating people of color will be one step toward curbing those inequities, he said.

“If we do not get [communities of color] vaccines in a timely way, then we are likely to see those inequities play out even more,” he said.

Those who said they will take the vaccine sooner also include people with advanced degrees, those who identify as Democrats, people who earn more than $100,000, and people over 60. Those who prefer to take the vaccine later include those with only a high school diploma and Republicans.

Ritchie said the results show that public confidence has risen following the recent announcements by Pfizer and Moderna, even among communities of color. Indeed, a national poll released in August found that only 52 percent of Black Americans planned to take the vaccine.

One key to overcoming people’s hesitation, the poll found, will be publicly demonstrating that healthcare workers, the most trusted source about the virus and the vaccine, receive the vaccine safely. The poll found that 80 percent of respondents completely or mostly trust their personal doctor to tell them if a vaccine is safe and effective.

The Museum of Science plans to work to help answer questions about vaccine safety and aims to hold a virtual town hall later this month.

“If we could speed this up, perhaps we can return to some sort of social life, that is important for our kids, and our businesses and our community. I actually think there is a lot of hope here,” Ritchie said. “We just need to deliver [the vaccine] with the same degree of equity that we developed it.”

