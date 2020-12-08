Representative Marcia Fudge of Ohio is said to be President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for secretary of housing and urban development.

Fudge joins General Lloyd J. Austin III , a retired military officer whom Mr. Biden selected to run the Pentagon, as the second African-American named to the president-elect’s cabinet this week. Both positions are pending Senate confirmation. Biden pledged during his campaign that he would assemble an administration that “looked like America” and has so far selected several women and people of color for key posts.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. has selected Representative Marcia L. Fudge, Democrat of Ohio, to serve as the secretary of housing and urban development in his administration, sources familiar with the transition said.

Fudge — who has been a member of the House since 2008, when she won a special election — and her allies in Washington had urged Mr. Biden to nominate her to run the Agriculture Department, where she had hoped to shift the agency’s focus away from farming and toward the issue of hunger in America.

Representative James E. Clyburn, Democrat of South Carolina and one of Biden’s most prominent Black supporters, had urged Biden to put Fudge at the Agriculture Department. But in the end, the president-elect chose her to lead the nation’s sprawling housing agency instead.

Picking Fudge adds strain on Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose majority in the House had shrunk to a handful of seats after the elections in November. Biden’s decision to select Fudge for his cabinet means Democrats must win another special election to fill her seat or risk the party’s margin shrinking further.