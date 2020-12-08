Trump’s efforts to reverse election run into 1887 law

As of Monday night, 47 states and the District of Columbia had already certified their results, according to Reuters. Those states give Biden far more than enough votes to win the presidency when the electoral college casts its votes next week.

The 1887 law sets a deadline of six days before the convening of the electoral college for states to certify their election results. While the deadline is not mandatory, the law prohibits Congress from undoing the results of states that have met the deadline.

President Trump’s efforts to reverse the election results ran into a new hurdle Tuesday, known as “safe harbor” day under federal law.

Once all states certify, Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

While Trump can continue to press legal challenges, judges are now far more likely to say it’s too late.

In a statement, key members of Trump’s legal team sought to downplay the significance of the deadline and accused the media of overhyping it.

“The ‘Safe Harbor Deadline’ is a statutory timeline that generally denotes the last day for states to certify election results,” Trump lawyers Rudolph W. Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in a joint statement. “However, it is not unprecedented for election contests to last well beyond December 8.”

The lawyers cited comments from the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that the “ultimate significance” is Jan. 6, when Congress counts and certifies the votes of the Electoral college. Ginsberg’s comments came in her dissent to the Bush v. Gore case in 2000 as she advocated for allowing the Florida count to continue beyond the “safe harbor” deadline.

“The only fixed day in the US Constitution is the inauguration of the President on January 20 at noon,” Giuliani and Ellis added. “Despite the media trying desperately to proclaim that the fight is over, we will continue to champion election integrity until legal vote is counted fairly and accurately.”

Washington Post

Texas AG sues over other states’ voting

In yet another last-ditch effort to reverse Biden’s victory, Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton said he would ask the Supreme Court to intervene in the general election over how Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin administered voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

All four states have already certified their election results.

Legal experts said the Texas suit would be highly unusual and raise several questions.

It was unclear whether Texas has standing to bring a retroactive complaint over how other states enforce their election statutes. The Constitution says it is up to individual states to set the terms for elections.

It was also unclear whether the Supreme Court would agree to hear it. While the high court handles disputes between states, such “original jurisdiction” cases are more likely to involve disputes over water rights or similar issues.

In a “motion for leave” to file his complaint, Paxton accused the four states — which Biden won — of imposing “new rules for the conduct of the 2020 election that were inconsistent with existing state statutes defining what constitutes a lawful vote.” The filing also rehashed debunked claims of fraud and wrongdoing by election officials that have already been dismissed by judges around the country. The Trump campaign and its allies have amassed a virtually unbroken record of nearly 50 losses in court in post-election litigation.

Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins, who typically files the state’s briefs at the Supreme Court, was not listed among the lawyers representing the state.

Steve Vladeck, a constitutional law professor at the University of Texas, tweeted: “It looks like we have a new leader in the ‘craziest lawsuit filed to purportedly challenge the election’ category.”

Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California at Irvine, called the filing a “news release masquerading as a lawsuit” in a blog post that outlined his view of why the action would not succeed.

“What utter garbage,” Hasen wrote. “Dangerous garbage, but garbage.”

Washington Post

Lawyers urge investigation of Trump legal team

The efforts of President Trump’s legal team to reverse the election results have been condemned by more than 1,500 lawyers, who in an open letter urge the American Bar Association to investigate the conduct of the legal team, including its leader, Rudolph W. Giuliani.

“President Trump’s barrage of litigation is a pretext for a campaign to undermine public confidence in the outcome of the 2020 election, which inevitably will subvert constitutional democracy,” the letter says. “Sadly, the President’s primary agents and enablers in this effort are lawyers, obligated by their oath and ethical rules to uphold the rule of law.”

The signers include former ABA presidents, state bar presidents, retired federal judges, retired state Supreme Court justices, and others. The letter was coordinated by Lawyers Defending American Democracy, a nonpartisan group.

Besides Giuliani, the letter also questions the conduct of current and former Trump legal team members Joseph diGenova, Jenna Ellis, Victoria Toensing, and Sidney Powell.

Washington Post

Michigan lawmaker faces racist threats

Hours after Michigan state Representative Cynthia A. Johnson blasted Republicans for inviting President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to hold a hearing last week with supposed witnesses of voter fraud, the Democratic lawmaker’s phone began ringing nonstop.

Over the span of two days, Johnson, who is Black, received nearly 100 calls from angry Trump supporters, according to a Facebook post with 10 screenshot images of the incoming calls, which she called “a sampling.” She had been doxed, she said, and now her harshest critics had a direct line to aim their racist threats.

’'You should be swinging from a f------ rope, you Democrat,’' one woman said in a voice mail laced with racial slurs, according to Johnson’s Facebook post linking to a recording of the message.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer condemned the harassment on Monday, calling it “not acceptable.”

“Hate and violence have no place in Michigan,” Whitmer said at a news conference, adding that Michigan residents should move on from an election won by President-elect Joe Biden a month ago.

Politicians and election officials in Michigan have faced increasingly heated attacks since Biden carried the state by more than 154,000 votes. On Saturday, two dozen armed protesters surrounded the home of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson alleging that Benson had ignored widespread voter fraud — a baseless claim that has repeatedly been rejected in court. Last week, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel opened an investigation into threats made against members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, which certified votes key to Biden’s win over objections from the White House.

Elected officials in other states, including Georgia, Vermont, and Arizona, have also seen an onslaught of threats. In an impassioned speech on Dec. 1, Gabriel Sterling, a top GOP election official in Georgia, warned that Trump’s continued undermining of the election and verbal attacks are fueling the violence and putting staff at risk.

“Someone’s going to get hurt,” Sterling said. “Someone’s going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed.”

Washington Post