White House pushes Senate GOP to include $600 stimulus payment in relief package

President Trump has privately indicated a willingness to send another round of stimulus checks of as much as $2,000, according to one person in direct communication with the president. Congress in March approved a round of $1,200 stimulus checks that the Treasury Department disbursed to more than 100 million American families in a matter of weeks.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, did not include a second round of stimulus payments in the relief proposal he released last week. Senior Republican leadership in Congress are listening to White House officials push for the inclusion of the stimulus checks, the two people said, a provision also broadly supported by congressional Democrats.

WASHINGTON — White House officials are asking Senate Republican leadership to include stimulus checks worth $600 in the emergency economic relief package currently being debated in Congress, according to two people granted anonymity to share details of private deliberations.

Trump’s name was printed on the first round of stimulus checks sent over the spring and summer.

A second round of stimulus checks was left out of the $908 billion bipartisan framework unveiled last week by a group of moderate senators hoping to break the months-long impasse over stimulus negotiations. Senators Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, and Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont, have been pushing for the checks to be included in the final package, with Sanders going as far as saying he will vote against the relief legislation unless they are approved.

Lawmakers are working furiously this week to reach agreement on a range of divisive policy questions, including how to apportion aid to state and local governments and a liability shield to grant legal immunity to firms over coronavirus-related lawsuits. A number of critical emergency aid programs are set to expire if Congress fails to act, including unemployment benefits for more than 12 million people and a federal eviction moratorium. Congress is expected to approve a one-week “continuing resolution” this week to avert a shutdown of the federal government after Dec. 11.

The urgency of negotiations has led to a flurry of activity on Capitol Hill. Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine and one of the leaders of the $908 billion bipartisan framework, acknowledged support for a second round of stimulus payments but said the group’s effort was more narrowly aimed at those in need.

“I know there’s considerable public support for it, but right now we’re targeting struggling families, failing businesses, health care workers and we don’t have a stimulus check to every single person, regardless of need,” Collins told reporters.

Hawley expressed frustration on Tuesday about negotiators being “pretty dug in on the idea of not including checks.” Hawley added: “I see them saying things like ‘This is an emergency relief bill.’ I don’t know what’s more of an emergency than working people and families who are having to get into food lines. ... I don’t understand that logic at all.”

The stimulus checks have divided economists as well as lawmakers. Some economists point out that millions of stimulus checks were received by families who are prospering economically and have not lost their jobs or suffered pay cuts, arguing they were poorly targeted for the current crisis. Other economists have said the stimulus checks helped stabilize a turbulent economy and reached many people struggling economically who were denied unemployment benefits or other forms of social insurance. An August analysis by the Urban Institute, a centrist think-tank, found the stimulus checks would keep 6.3 million people out of poverty.

Meanwhile, both sides are now attempting to craft a compromise on the so-called liability shield, worried that the prolonged impasse could derail the broader spending bill at a time when the economy appears to be softening.

A half-dozen senators met on Monday night in the Mansfield Room in the Capitol, and multiple lawmakers expressed renewed optimism about the possibility of a deal being in reach after the discussion.

Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah and one of the architects of the $908 billion bipartisan stimulus plan that revived talks last week, on Monday proposed that immunity from federal lawsuits should only last through 2020, according to a draft of his plan circulating among the bipartisan group. The measure would provide an exemption, allowing suits over gross negligence or willful misconduct. McConnell and other senior Republican lawmakers have proposed that the liability shield cover five years.

At issue is how much liability companies should face if workers or customers seek redress for personal harm caused by infections. Aides also cautioned that how to apportion state and local funding has also proved a difficult sticking point in economic relief negotiations, which also threatens to derail talks.

With just weeks remaining for lawmakers to reach an agreement before federal emergency relief programs expire, the impasse could sink much wider efforts to provide hundreds of billions of dollars in aid to jobless Americans, struggling municipalities and hard-hit small businesses.

It is unclear whether McConnell will ultimately support whatever compromise language the bipartisan group may develop.

Senate Democrats have also not backed Romney’s plan but cited progress in negotiations on Monday. “Tonight was a very good night,” said Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, after leaving the meeting devoted to the liability issue. Manchin added of the meeting: “Very bright individuals who feel very good about it and we’re just moving along.”

Romney also told reporters: “It was a more productive meeting than I expected it would be. ... There was a good-faith discussion, and I think we may be able to get there.”