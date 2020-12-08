The GOP doth protest too little

“Thus cowardice does make cuckoos of us all” would certainly do the trick, but the anguished prince could also sub in “ clodpates ” if his Shakespearean sensibilities left him wanting a word with resonant roots in his own era.

If Shakespeare’s fictive prince were observing today’s Republicans and their terrors about their post-Trump political existence, he’d have to give his famous observation a more apt, but less august, update.

“Thus conscience does make cowards of us all,” Hamlet soliloquizes as he balances the worldly-woes-ending lure of suicide against the dread of what might lie beyond the grave.

Fear of Donald Trump and followers duped by his feather-headed fabulism means that spineless Republicans must pretend that what’s the unreal is real when it comes to the election results — and vice versa as pertains to the pandemic.

This election wasn’t stolen from Trump in any state, in any way, in any shape, or in any form. Further, his chance of overturning the results by any legitimate means approaches negative infinity. That’s why Trump is now trying to subvert our democracy by pushing Republican legislators in several states that went for Biden to ignore the will of the people and instead install Trump electors.

And yet, if one is a Republican US senator not named Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey, Susan Collins, Lamar Alexander, Ben Sasse, or Bill Cassidy, he or she apparently can’t forthrightly acknowledge that Biden won. The others are engaged in the politically self-protective pretense that the results are still somehow in doubt. Or mincing words. Or ducking.

Last week, noting the threats that had been triggered by conspiracy theories and false claims of fraud, Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting-system implementation manager, called on Trump and Georgia’s Republican senators to speak up.

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language,” he said. “Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up. And if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.”

Poor Mr. Sterling expected too much of Senator Kelly Loeffler. Asked during Sunday’s Georgia Senate debate whether Trump had lost, she refused to say. Such are the wages of sycophancy.

We see variations on that theme with the pandemic. Yes, in the face of a dismaying fall surge, a number of previously resistant governors have reversed course and implemented mask requirements. Two-thirds of the states now have them in some form.

The outliers? States with GOP governors. Let’s look at two.

Even as South Dakota has become one of the nation’s worst hotspots, even as South Dakotan doctors and nurses have urged her to impose a mask requirement, Governor Kristi Noem has stubbornly refused, claiming the surge in her state isn’t related to her refusal to implement a mask mandate or lockdowns.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis, a close Trump ally, has done her one worse. He has not only rejected a statewide mask mandate, he also recently extended a gubernatorial order preventing localities from imposing mask requirements of their own.

And according to a lengthy investigative report by the South Florida Sun Sentinel, DeSantis and his administration “suppressed unfavorable facts, dispensed dangerous misinformation, dismissed public health professionals, and promoted the views of scientific dissenters who supported the governor’s approach to the disease.”

He emulated his presidential mentor, in other words.

One can still find elected officials like Noem and DeSantis who question the value of masks or restrictions on commercial establishments that bring people in close proximity. But we now have some important clarity there. Researchers at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government have ranked the strength of national and state coronavirus containment efforts. The New York Times then matched the Blavatnik School’s ranking against the severity of the pandemic in each state. The pattern is clear: States that instituted tougher measures earlier have had more success controlling the coronavirus and have seen smaller fall surges.

“Places that prevent people from seeing each other see cases start to fall — and hospitalization after that, and deaths after that — more quickly than places that don’t do that,” Professor Thomas Hale, who leads that Oxford effort, said in an interview.

Trump leaves office in 43 days. Noem and DeSantis have two years left in their terms. In a just political world, the answer to the question of whether any of the three should be or not be in public office again would be a resounding no.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.