The grinch in the White House trying to steal democracy

What she saw were dozens of armed protesters “shouting obscenities and chanting into bullhorns in the dark of night,” Benson said in a statement later posted on Twitter. “The demands made outside my home were unambiguous, loud, and threatening.” Amid the clamor, one agitated yelp rose above all else: “ Stop the steal .”

After decorating her family’s Christmas tree, Jocelyn Benson settled down with her 4-year-old son last Saturday to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” That’s when she first heard the cacophony of hostilities in front of her home.

President Trump’s supporters, spurred by the one-term lame duck’s assault on democracy, continue to bully election officials like Benson, Michigan’s secretary of state. It’s been more than a month since Joe Biden was declared the president-elect. Yet with farcical claims of treason and sedition — and death threats — Trump’s supporters want to reverse an election that Trump lost in the popular count by a more than 7 million votes.

In less than 45 days, Trump will leave the White House. What will remain is the curdling wrath of the MAGA millions eager to subvert the will of more than 80 million voters who refused to reelect the worst president in modern American history.

Conducted days after Biden’s victory, a Gallup/Knight Foundation poll found that a whopping 83 percent of Republicans said they did not believe news reports of Trump’s loss. Nearly 90 percent of them said they don’t believe the electoral process worked well, compared to 92 percent of Democrats who claimed the exact opposite.

That stunning denial of reality isn’t just prevalent among ordinary GOP voters. According to a Washington Post survey, only 27 out of 249 Republicans in the House and Senate acknowledge Biden’s win. As for the cowardly rest, their silence bolsters Trump’s after-the-fact voter suppression efforts, which mostly target districts with large Black and brown populations.

In a blistering press conference last week, Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, called out Trump’s indifference to his supporters’ tactics. Sterling, other officials, and even election workers have been subject to a barrage of harassment and threats. “This is elections,” he said. “This is the backbone of democracy, and all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this. It’s too much.”

Too much is exactly what Trump wants. He’s stirring the pot to a dangerous boil. And he knows that when he’s gone, this nation, already reeling from an out-of-control pandemic and a shattered economy caused by his malevolent inaction, will be left to sort out the mess he’ll leave behind.

To be clear, Trump is not deluded. He’s not living in an alternative reality. He knows he’s a loser. Yet the longer he drags this out, the more he can fleece the MAGA faithful who’ve been sending millions in donations to his phony “Election Defense Fund.” That money is going to his new Save America PAC. He is trying to delegitimize Biden’s presidency before it’s even begun, with a frontal assault on democracy that, in its long unfinished state, has always been vulnerable to bad actors.

And even if Trump somehow pulls off the unprecedented act of pardoning himself, he’s desperate to avoid what awaits him when he’s no longer president.

“Currently, there is nothing in the law in the State of New York that would preclude an investigation by local and state authorities against the Trump organization, Donald Trump, and/or any other member of his family, and/or associates or business partners,” Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, said during a CNN interview last week. “There’s nothing preventing our investigation from going forward against Donald Trump as a private citizen.”

Facing a criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and a state civil inquiry, Trump knows that when his presidency ends, he’s going to go through some things. That’s why he’s firing up his followers to believe that what happens to him is happening to them as well. “They want to take, not me, but us down, and we can never let them do that,” he said in that bonkers 46-minute video he released last week.

The terroristic threats and intimidation will continue. Neither Trump nor his supporters nor the GOP care about the dark places where this will lead the nation. As Trump has often done, he is using the weight of his powers to punish those he believes have been disloyal to him, further cementing his corrosive legacy as the heartless grinch who tried to steal democracy.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.