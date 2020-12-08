It’s incumbent on all of us to open our communities to affordable housing

Abdallah Fayyad got it right in “The country’s affordable housing plans are woefully inadequate” (Opinion, Dec. 4). The pandemic has exposed and exacerbated a chronic condition in Massachusetts: a severe lack of affordable housing. While we desperately need more emergency rental and mortgage assistance to help people stay in their homes and survive COVID-19, ultimately we need much more affordable housing.
Building affordable housing is like putting together a puzzle. We need a mix of affordable rental and homeownership opportunities, zoning in place to allow development, financing to build, and long-term rental assistance to ensure opportunities for households with the lowest incomes.
Funding from federal, state, and local governments is critical. However, funding can only build what is allowed to be built. That’s where every one of us plays a key role. We have a history of restrictive and discriminatory local zoning that drives up home prices and rents, limits opportunity, and perpetuates segregation. It is incumbent on all of us to change zoning, speak in support of and allow housing development in our neighborhoods, and create inclusive communities for all who choose to live there.
Rachel Heller
Chief executive officer
Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association
Boston