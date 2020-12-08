It’s incumbent on all of us to open our communities to affordable housing

Abdallah Fayyad got it right in “The country’s affordable housing plans are woefully inadequate” (Opinion, Dec. 4). The pandemic has exposed and exacerbated a chronic condition in Massachusetts: a severe lack of affordable housing. While we desperately need more emergency rental and mortgage assistance to help people stay in their homes and survive COVID-19, ultimately we need much more affordable housing.

Building affordable housing is like putting together a puzzle. We need a mix of affordable rental and homeownership opportunities, zoning in place to allow development, financing to build, and long-term rental assistance to ensure opportunities for households with the lowest incomes.