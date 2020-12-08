Psychologist is seeing an excruciating inequity in how high-needs children are being taught

Balancing between health and safety and children’s lost learning is precarious (“A most difficult assignment,” Page A1, Dec. 3). However, for many children with significant learning issues, social-emotional disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, and intellectual disabilities, remote learning is often not learning at all, but rather a daily struggle with the issues that the Americans with Disabilities Act guaranteed would not get in the way of their right to an education.

As a clinical psychologist at a community health center, I am seeing firsthand more children with individualized education programs that are not being met remotely who are presenting with symptoms of anxiety, behavior dysregulation, hyperactivity, low self-esteem, and feelings of shame. Most disturbing is that this is not the case in all districts. There are children with high needs who are having their IEPs followed either through in-person instruction or hybrid models, while other high-needs children have remained remote since March.