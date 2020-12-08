Boston College men’s basketball team blows 15-point lead, loses to Minnesota in overtime

MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Carr scored 9 of his 22 points in overtime, Both Gach had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Minnesota rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Boston College, 85-80, on Tuesday night as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Carr, who entered the game averaging 26.5 points (sixth nationally), had only 2 points in the first half. Liam Robbins added 14 points and eight rebounds and freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a season-high 10 points for Minnesota (5-0).

Wynston Tabbs hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points for Boston College (1-4), which has lost three in a row. Jay Heath had 16 points and Rich Kelly scored 10.