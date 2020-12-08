Cam Newton on being compared with ‘gunslinger’ quarterbacks, and why he can’t give an update on Julian Edelman

“A lot of times when people play the game, they get fixated [on] statistics, right?” said Newton . “And for me personally, I’ve played this game long enough to have played and had games where I’ve had 400 yards and lost, also a lot of yards and won, also had like this past game, 69 yards and won. Or I’ve had 100 yards, 120 yards and lost.

The 31-year-old totaled just 69 yards passing Sunday, but when asked about the performance on WEEI’s “ The Greg Hill Show ” Tuesday morning, he said the only statistic he cares about is wins.

At 6-6, the Patriots are in a much better position to reach the playoffs than they were a month ago, before they peeled off four wins in five games. Still, despite Sunday’s 45-0 demolition of the Chargers, quarterback Cam Newton is facing questions about his passing numbers.

“So I don’t necessarily get fixated [on] that statistic. I’ve said it multiple times, I’m really all about winning. And yeah, were there some passes that I wish I could’ve had back? Absolutely, but when you’re throwing the ball efficiently, or you’re throwing the ball with the workload not as strenuous as it is, it only can revert to the winning formula.

“We’re running the ball pretty good, pretty solid, and we’re going to need more of that here. You’re not about to hear me complaining about winning, and if it comes to that, then I will be readily available to throw the football.

“But going back and looking at the game, there were times and opportunities that we missed out on. And I mean me personally, with inaccuracy, or this, that, and the third. I’m not here to complain or bicker about that, by no means.”

Newton was asked why he thinks he encounters criticism for not producing better passing numbers. He said he doesn’t think it makes sense to compare his style of play to quarterbacks like Tom Brady.

“I think the thing that you, a lot of times the appreciation of how I play the game is not the sexiest thing,” Newton explained. “I would be the first person to tell you that, like people are always comparing quarterbacks, which is the right thing to do, but the styles of play are completely different.

“Obviously, looking at my game and looking at Patrick Mahomes’s play, Tom Brady’s play, whoever is a gunslinger in this league that throws for a lot of yards, that’s a way to win. I understand that. But, the way that the teams have offered themselves for wins has been different.

“You can negate or kind of downplay, ‘Oh well, he’s only doing this, he’s only doing that.’ Well, when your number is called and the team is relying on you to get a first down on fourth-and-2 on the first drive and you come through, then it is what it is.

“Or, whenever your number is called, you just have to make sure that you’re ready. I am not here to throw up this and throw up that, but however the game needs to be won, that is what I am willing to do. That’s running the football, that’s passing the football, and it’s my job to protect the football and be efficient.”

West Coast lockdown

Because of the Patriots schedule, with back-to-back games in Los Angeles in a five-day span, the team is staying at UCLA in the time between playing the Chargers on Sunday and the Rams on Thursday. Newton said the West Coast trip looks a lot different than it would in non-COVID times.

“We’re pretty much restricted, but at the same time, we know we came out here for business, and we want to take care of that first,” said Newton. “Coach made that very loud and clear and just want to make sure everybody’s focused and staying on as close a routine as we possibly can.

“You see guys still doing what they typically do on a given week, from watching film to preparing to meeting with coaches and things like that. That’s pretty much where all our energy is going right now, and hopefully we can get the ball back rolling here Thursday.”

In mid-November, Newton said that Julian Edelman was “getting better” in another WEEI interview. Yet with the 34-year-old wide receiver still out with a knee injury (he hasn’t played since Week 7), Newton had a different tone when asked for an update on Edelman Tuesday.

“I was summoned to not speak on nothing that I have no control over,” Newton replied, “and I will stick with that.

“Let’s just say if you know, you know, and I will keep it at that,” Newton joked.

When asked a follow-up question, Newton had another humorous (indirect) reference to Patriots leadership.

“Let’s just say, it got through,” Newton added, “and it hit home.”