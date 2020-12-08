Disgruntled star James Harden returns to Rockets amid reports he wants to be traded

James Harden is back in Houston after missing the start of Rockets training camp and was going through the NBA’s COVID-19 testing protocols on Tuesday. Coach Stephen Silas said after Houston’s practice that the disgruntled superstar had arrived in the city and was getting tested but didn’t have much information. “That’s pretty much all I know right now,” he said. “It’s kind of some moving parts to it, I assume. But him getting tested in Houston is good for everybody.” Silas said he hadn’t spoken to Harden and had no comment on reports that the All-Star wants to be traded. Harden’s absence comes after the Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round draft pick last week. The Rockets have not expressed interest in trading Harden despite months of reports that he wants to leave the team. The Rockets open the preseason Friday at Chicago. Silas said he wasn’t sure if Harden would be with the team for that game, but it seems unlikely he would be able to play if he just began testing on Tuesday … Guard Monte Morris agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension with Denver Nuggets. It’s fully guaranteed with incentives that can move it closer to $9.5 million per year.

The stakes will be as high as ever, but the environment will be quite different. The SEC Championship football game, which has packed an average of 76,000 fans into Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta each of the past three years, will have a seating capacity of approximately 16,500 when Alabama and Florida meet Dec. 19, according to SEC associate commissioner Herb Vincent. The reduced seating capacity, representing about 22 percent of the event’s recent attendance, is designed to allow at least 6 feet of distance between pods of occupied seats because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Florida and Alabama athletic departments received 5,000 tickets each for sale to donors and other uses, down from 16,300 tickets per participating school in the past. But the two participants received “all non-contracted tickets” for this year’s game, Vincent said by e-mail.

Notre Dame, Clemson to have extra week to prepare

Notre Dame and Clemson didn’t expect to have an extra week to prepare for their rematch in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. But in a season of unexpected challenges and unique situations, they’ll take it. The second-ranked Fighting Irish and No. 4 Tigers now have two weeks before their rematch in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship on Dec. 19 in Charlotte, N.C. The Fighting Irish (10-0) and Tigers (9-1) got an extra week off after the ACC decided not to have its championship combatants play rescheduled games because of COVID-19 postponements the week before the title showdown.

College basketball

DePaul men’s team postpones Dec. 14 game vs. Villanova

DePaul said its men’s basketball game against No. 9 Villanova on Dec. 14 has been postponed. The announcement followed an earlier announcement by the Big East that the Blue Demons would not play Seton Hall Friday. DePaul has paused team activities because of positive COVID-19 tests in the program. The Blue Demons have yet to play a game in a season that was scheduled to open two weeks ago.

Auto racing

NASCAR adjusts 2021 schedule, with first three races in Florida

NASCAR already has started adjusting the 2021 calendar. The first three races of the season, which begins Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500, all will be held in Florida now. NASCAR shifted the February race scheduled for Fontana, Calif., to the road course at Daytona International Speedway. It swapped the Fontana date to make it the second race of the season and follow the Daytona 500 at the same track. The race at Homestead-Miami Speedway originally scheduled as the second event of the year was moved into Fontana’s original slot and will be run Feb. 28. Homestead said its race weekend will have limited spectators. NASCAR said the schedule after Homestead will continue as previously announced with the fourth race of the season.

Baseball

OF Adam Eaton back with White Sox

The Chicago White Sox reunited with outfielder Adam Eaton and finalized a trade with the Texas Rangers for workhorse starter Lance Lynn. Eaton agreed to a one-year deal that guarantees him $8 million and fills Chicago’s hole in right field, a person familiar with the situation said. Eaton’s salary for next season is $7 million. The White Sox hold an $8.5 million option for 2022, with a $1 million buyout. The signing of Eaton comes one day after the White Sox agreed to acquire Lynn from Texas for pitchers Dane Dunning and Avery Weems.

Freddie Freeman, Jose Abreu win Hank Aaron Awards

First basemen Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves and José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox have won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com. Abreu was voted AL MVP and Freeman won NL MVP … Dick Kaegel, who covered the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals and edited The Sporting News during a career of more than 53 years, won the Hall of Fame’s J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing. He will be honored during induction weekend from July 23-26 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Golf

PGA will have some spectators at opening Hawaii event

The PGA Tour plans to start the new year with spectators. There just won’t be very many. And the views, while as gorgeous at Kapalua as anywhere, will be limited. That doesn’t set the tone for the rest of the West Coast swing, where three tournaments already have announced there will not be spectators, two of them pro-am events. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was the most recent to announce a spectator-free event for Feb. 11-14, though it will carry on with its pro-am of corporate titans, entertainers and athletes. “Unfortunately our ’21 event will be unlike any of the previous editions of the tournament since Monterey County remains in a tier that will not permit live audiences at professional events in California,” said Steve John, CEO of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation. That follows decisions by The American Express in the California desert, the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and the Sony Open in Honolulu. As for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, a limited number of tickets will be available. The Houston Open had a limit of 2,000 a day in November, making it the first domestic PGA Tour event with spectators. Kapalua isn’t releasing the number of ticket sales, though organizers don’t expect more than about 200 or 300 people.

Hockey

International Federation cancels trip to Belarus

Under pressure to remove Belarus as co-host of next year’s men’s world championship, the International Ice Hockey Federation said a working trip to Minsk was canceled because its top two officials have become infected with COVID-19. The governing body said president René Fasel and general secretary Horst Lichtner both tested positive for the virus ahead of traveling to meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The authoritarian leader of Belarus was suspended by the IOC on Monday from Olympic activities, including the Tokyo Games, during an investigation into athletes’ claims they have faced reprisals for protesting against his disputed re-election.

Soccer

Alleged racism by official mars Champions League game

The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir has been interrupted after players walked off the field after alleging a fourth official used a racial slur against an assistant coach. Players from the Turkish team were furious after assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card by the match referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania at Parc des Princes, saying that the fourth official had used a racial term against Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off. Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the fourth official — Sebastian Coltescu of Romania — explain himself, while PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation. Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said “you are racist” to Coltescu. The scored was 0-0 when the incident took place about 15 minutes into the match.

Tennis

Sofia Kenin is WTA Player of the Year

Sofia Kenin collected the WTA Player of the Year award after winning the Australian Open in January for her first Grand Slam title and finishing as the runner-up at the French Open in October.







