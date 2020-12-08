How impressive have the Patriots’ special teamers been? Let us count the ways

This 40-yard fistfight should have been stopped before the end of the first round.

How else can you explain what happened on Sunday? The Patriots pantsed the Chargers 45-0, and while New England’s offense and defense were relentless against a woeful Los Angeles team, the story of the game was a dominant special-teams performance.

Patrick Chung once described special teams as a “40-yard fistfight.” If that’s the case, Bill Belichick and the Patriots remain a combination of Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Rocky Marciano.

Consider:

• Gunner Olszewski returned three punts, averaging 48.3 yards per opportunity and taking one back 70 yards for a touchdown. The former Bemidji State cornerback also caught a fourth-quarter touchdown pass and tossed in a special-teams tackle for good measure.

Advertisement

• Devin McCourty returned a blocked field goal 44 yards for a touchdown, and produced one of the speediest plays of the season for New England, topping out at an astounding 21 miles per hour on his journey to the end zone according to Next Gen Stats.

• Jake Bailey dropped three of his four punts inside the Chargers’ 10-yard line.

• Los Angeles’s average starting field position was its 18-yard line. The Patriots average start was their own 46.

• It was the third time the Patriots scored two special-teams touchdowns in a game under Belichick, and first since a win over the Bears in Chicago in 2018.

Jake Bailey solidified his standing among the top special-teams players with. his performance on Sunday. Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

All these elements played a sizable role in the win — the first shutout of the year for New England, and the first time the Patriots scored 45 or more points in a game since they put up 51 in September 2015 against the Jaguars.





“We try to have the edge every week on special teams,” Belichick said after the game. “That’s our goal every week. You just hope you can find a way and do something that will really impact the game. It’s nice when it happens.”

Advertisement

New England’s special teamers have been building to this point for a while now.

Nick Folk hasn’t missed a field goal in almost three months, and has two game-winners this year, including last week against the Cardinals. The reigning AFC special teams player of the week had a clean sheet on Sunday with a field goal and six extra points.

Bailey is playing himself into the Pro Bowl: Entering Sunday, he was second in the AFC in punting average and second in the NFL in net punt average. He’s had teams running uphill the last month.

And returners Olszewski and Donte Moncrief have steadily improved over the last four games. Moncrief had a big moment last week against the Cardinals, and Olszewski is one blown call from going back-to-back weeks with a punt return.





“I think the football gods rewarded him today,” Harris said of Olszewski, who became just the fourth Patriots player in franchise history to log both a receiving and a punt return touchdown.

The offense isn’t what it used to be and the defense has some holes. But special teams? Since 2001, special teams remains the easiest way to gain an advantage against sloppy teams.

Part of the Patriots’ success on Sunday was due in part to the fact that they were playing the Chargers, whose special teamers might as well show up at the 50-yard line at SoFi Stadium in a clown car every Sunday.

Advertisement

On Olszewski’s first return, the Chargers had 10 players on the field. In the third quarter, they had 12 on the field on a punt return of their own, a flag that gave the Patriots the ball back. The rest of the way, they might as well have been on skates for all the good they did.

“Special teams. Unacceptable. Unacceptable. Period,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said after the game.

In a year where there is no margin for error, the Patriots being able to exploit an edge on special teams is one of Belichick’s best and smartest plays.

“We’ve been close on some plays at other points during the season that just ended up being foul balls,” Belichick said. “But this week, and even last week, we had some explosive plays that impacted the game. Of course, I’m happy to see those hit.

“It’s a good core group. And like I said, it’s nice to see all their hard work and film study and extra time in practice and staying after practice to work on blocking to see that pay off in the results in a game.”

And remember: The Patriots are doing it all without transformative special teamers like Chung and Brandon Bolden, who opted out at the start of the season, and Julian Edelman, who hasn’t had a single return opportunity all year and remains sidelined.

Moving forward, the margin for error remains slim, and with each passing week, it becomes clearer the Patriots will need a collapse of multiple teams if they are going to even reach the postseason.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the path to the playoffs little clearer thanks in large part to the special teamers.

“It’s my belief that we’re starting to find our identity and who we are, and how we’re going to have to win,” said special teams captain Matthew Slater. “As a team, when you understand that, you can operate and move with a purpose.”





Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.