Matthew Slater, Patriots make themselves at home at UCLA

There was a bit of a Foxborough feel to the workout as a helicopter hovered over the campus before landing on the roof of the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. This sometimes happens at Gillette Stadium, where there’s a helipad located adjacent to the practice fields.

With Ice Cube’s “It was a good day” vibrating across the practice fields on the UCLA campus Tuesday afternoon, the Patriots held a walkthrough practice under sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s.

The Patriots left their helmets, pads, and practice jerseys in the locker room and worked out in sweats. There were no absences.

Advertisement

It was encouraging to see cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (neck) and J.C. Jackson (knee) and tight end Ryan Izzo (neck), all of whom were injured in Sunday’s rout of the Chargers, participating in stretching and light jogging during the open portion of practice.

All three were listed as limited.

Jackson (hip) and Izzo (hand, hamstring) already were nursing previous injuries heading into the game.

The UCLA fields are surrounded by Pauley Pavilion and the Luskin Conference Center and Hotel, which the club has called home since Friday night.

It was not only a good day, it’s been a good and nostalgic week for UCLA alum Matthew Slater, who has been taking some good-natured ribbing from his teammates, who have been teasing him that they can’t find his statue on campus.

“Those guys have been giving me a hard time all week. It’s been great to be back here, this place means so much to me for so many reasons, but I truly believe some of my most important formative years happened at this university and when I say that I mean well beyond what happened on the football field,’' said Slater, who grew up in the city. “I came here a 17-year-old kid and I left with a better idea of who I was as a man and who I wanted to stand for and represent.

Advertisement

“It’s unfortunate, the most disappointing thing for me is not being able to see my mom, my dad, and my brother, but that’s the world we’re living in right now and we’re all just taking it one day at a time.

Slater, who said he “busts out a new UCLA shirt like everyday,” has taken a few walks around campus and was particularly nostalgic as he revisited Powell Library, a spot where he “spent a lot of time.’'

Prior to the conducting his own team’s practice, coach Bill Belichick addressed the UCLA football team. This was similar to 2018 when Belichick spoke to the officer cadets at the Air Force Academy when the team stayed in Colorado Springs.

“As an alum, I appreciate Coach taking the time to speak to our kids,’' said Slater. “I hope they were tuned in and gleaning as much as possible because that’s the best teacher in the history of the game. So, I hope they were paying attention.’'

Belichick has a close relationship with Bruins coach Chip Kelly, whose club is set to face archrival Southern Cal on Saturday.

Dugger improves snap judgments

Kyle Dugger has started the last four games as the rookie safety continues to expand his role on defense and he pointed to improved recognition skills as a big factor for his increased playing time.

Advertisement

“I’d say presnap alignments have been the biggest thing for me,’' he said. “Seeing where the receivers or the formation is lined up and how condensed versus open formations and recognizing what they’re trying to do out of certain formations and putting myself in position presnap to help myself and help the defense post-snap.’'

Dugger, who has also excelled on special teams, has shown the ability to play in coverage and also near the box. Thunderous hits have been his calling card.

Belichick said Dugger has shown consistent improvement.

“I would say Kyle’s the type of player that gets better every day,’' the coach said recently. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s kickoff coverage, kickoff return, third down, play action. The more he sees it, the quicker he processes it, the quicker he reacts and the more consistent he becomes. So, there are some things he hasn’t seen before that are maybe a little new for him, but once he’s seen it and identified it and you’ve explained it to him, he picks it up very quickly.

“I think physically, he has a good skill set to play close to the line or in a deep part of the field — zone to man coverage, blitz, can play in the kicking game. So, he has a lot of things that you like at that position, and again, he’s a smart, hardworking kid that will enable him to try to maximize all the skills that he has.’'

Advertisement

XXX

In addition to Jackson, Jones, and Izzo, the club listed 11 others as limited, including quarterback Cam Newton (abdomen), fullback Jakob Johnson (knee), running back J.J. Taylor (quadriceps), guard Shaq Mason (calf), defensive linemen Lawrence Guy (shoulder), Adam Butler (shoulder), and Byron Cowart (back), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), kicker Nick Folk (back), Dugger (toe), and Slater (knee) . . . Slater’s dad, Jackie, was a Hall of Fame offensive tackle for the Rams, and that’s another reason playing in LA is special to Matthew. “I think of what my dad did here professionally, how well he represented our family name,’' he said. “This could be the last time a Slater plays football in LA. We’re certainly aware of that and we appreciate this opportunity. What a joy it’s been for me to represent my dad and carry on his legacy as best I can.’' . . . Another UCLA product, tight end Devin Asiasi, who is still on injured reserve, was at practice as he’s been since Nov. 25. He could be activated for Thursday night . . . Receiver Isaiah Ford is planning to sign with the Dolphins’ practice squad, according to an ESPN report. The Patriots released Ford last week after sending a draft pick (likely a seventh-rounder) to Miami to acquire him at the trade deadline. The Patriots were hoping to keep Ford on their practice squad.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.