MLS says it will continue to grow, with a big emphasis on building soccer-only stadiums

By 2023, the league plans to field 30 teams — up from 26 this season — and 27 will compete in their own stadium. The Revolution, though, might not be one of those teams playing in a soccer-specific venue.

“As you know developing these stadiums in cities like New York City, Boston, Chicago is very, very difficult for all the reasons you would expect,” Garber said. “They [the Revolution] did invest in their new training ground — I think it is one of the great ones in our league — they have made investments on the player front. A lot of exciting things going on with that club, it was good to see them go as far as they did this year.

“And the stadium remains a priority. Robert and Jonathan [Kraft] talk about it at board meetings, they talk about it publicly, they remain committed to building a stadium in downtown Boston. I am confident they will be playing in a soccer stadium as I am confident that all those other MLS markets that are looking to develop stadiums will be able to achieve their plans, as well. It doesn’t get any easier when you lose a year of timing and all the other tax implications with municipalities and the like due to the pandemic, though.”

Advertisement

The Revolution, who started competing in Foxborough in 1996, have been seeking sites in Boston since the early 2000s. The Krafts have targeted several sites in the city, spending nearly $15 million on proposals and renderings. Last year, the Revolution constructed a $35 million training facility at Gillette Stadium and also invested in the transfer market for the first time, paying $12.7 million for players.

Advertisement

The Chicago Fire and New York City FC also have failed in attempts to build in the city. The Fire performed at Soldier Field and North Central College in Naperville, Ill., before moving to a soccer complex in Bridgeview, Ill., in 2006, then returning to Soldier Field this year. NYC FC has been competing at Yankee Stadium since 2015.

Next year, soccer structures are scheduled to open in Cincinnati, Columbus (the Crew will leave MAPFRE Stadium, opened in 1999, after the MLS Cup final Sunday), and Nashville.

Garber said the league’s 26th season will kick off in March, whether fans are allowed into buildings or not.

“The challenge is nobody has that magic date, right, and it will vary state by state and province by province,” Garber said. “So we need to make a schedule for all the reasons that you would expect. We can’t wait for an understanding of the impact of the vaccine. We’re going to need some flexibility but we are not going to be able to wait to make a decision until somebody decides that fans will be able to attend stadiums. That is a date that is so uncertain at this point.

“I am very, very hopeful that 2021 will be a way better year than 2020 because I don’t think any business could sustain the kind of impact that we sustained in 2020 for two years in a row.”

Advertisement



