NFL players union sees no need for bubble if people follow protocols

Both Tretter and Smith said that the rules in place requiring players and staff to be tested daily, wear masks, socially distance, and have tracers for contact tracing have helped prevent the spread of the virus.

NFLPA president JC Tretter and executive director DeMaurice Smith held a virtual news conference Tuesday to discuss the challenges the players have felt this season while playing during a global pandemic and address how things will change in the future.

The NFL players believe the season can be completed on time without the league moving into a version of a postseason bubble like other sports have as long as everyone follows the rules already in place meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

They believe if everyone adheres to those rules over the next two months there would be no need for teams to sequester in hotels to avoid contact with the public.

“When we all follow the protocols, they work and they work well,” Tretter said. “The contact tracing, getting everyone who potentially are exposed out of the building, works to stop the spread of the virus. It will all come down to how well we follow those protocols and we will continue to evolve those protocols as needed. We know they work and we need to make sure we have 100 percent compliance to finish the season.”

Tretter and Smith didn’t rule out the possibility that circumstances could change if the rate of infection in surrounding communities continues to rise, but said the situation in football is different with much bigger rosters than the NBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball.

Smith also said that epidemiologists that the union consults with said moving into a bubble with such a large roster carries its own risks because it could make the virus spread even more if someone does happen to get it.

Tretter, a center on the Browns, said there is also a human aspect to consider.

“Our players have wives and kids at home that they want to see,” he said. “It’s been a tough year from a mental health perspective for our players. The feeling of isolation of not being able to see people, their friends and family. Further asking guys to stay away from their young kids and family for six weeks is a big ask and has ramifications outside of the game of football.”

The league and union released the latest results from testing that showed the rate of positive tests fell last week to 0.11 percent from 0.20 percent the previous week and rate of incidences fell to 0.74 percent from 1.35 percent.

In all, there were 18 new confirmed positive tests last week among players and 27 among other personnel, raising the numbers since Aug. 1 to 173 players and 297 personnel.

Union spokesman George Atallah said 90 percent of players that test positive do so within five days of exposure. That is why the league and union have decided to isolate “high-risk” close contacts for a five-day period to make sure they continue to test negative.

Browns’ Teller on COVID-19 list

Cleveland Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, putting him in jeopardy of missing next Monday’s home game against Baltimore.

Teller has played as well as anyone on Cleveland’s offensive line this season and has had a big hand in the Browns leading the NFL in rushing. He recently missed three games with a calf injury.

Teller did not test positive, but had close contact with an infected person, who is not affiliated with the Browns.

It’s possible he could be cleared in time to face the Ravens on Monday as they Browns (9-3) close in on their first playoff berth since 2002.

The Browns also activated defensive end Porter Gustin from the COVID list. He missed the past two games after testing positive Nov. 26.

Titans’ Humphries back on sideline

The Tennessee Titans put wide receiver Adam Humphries on injured reserve, two days after he played his first game after a month in the concussion protocol. The Titans also put punter Trevor Daniel from the practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Humphries got a concussion when he was hit in a loss to Cincinnati on Nov. 1, and he missed the next four games before clearing the concussion protocol last week. He also missed the win over Buffalo while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He has 23 catches for 228 yards and two TDs this season . . . Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after a two-game absence. The 37-year-old Fitzgerald, who went on the list on Nov. 26, has caught 43 passes for 336 yards this season in 10 games. His presence will be welcome as the Cardinals try to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the New York Giants on Sunday. Arizona has a 6-6 record and is two games behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks for the top of the NFC West . . . The Giants signed the versatile free agent Joe Webb and promoted defensive end Niko Lalos from their practice squad. The Giants also waived linebacker Trent Harris and terminated the practice squad contract of tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart. Webb, 34, is listed as a quarterback, but has also caught passes, run the ball, and returned kickoffs. He has played in 102 regular-season games with Minnesota, Carolina, Buffalo, and Houston. His most recent action was at the end of the 2018 season with the Texans. Lalos, a rookie free agent from Dartmouth, played in the past two games as a standard elevation from the practice squad. He intercepted a pass in the first game against Cincinnati and recovered a fumble this past weekend against Seattle.