Reports: NHL, NHLPA targeting Jan. 13 start, 56-game schedule

This ends a shaky few weeks for the NHL, which saw players balk at the league’s request to consider deferring money or changing the escrow system to help the league’s 31 (soon to be 32) active teams better survive the financial damage from a season that could be played, in many locales, without fans in attendance.

Reports from Sportsnet and TSN in Canada said late Monday that while the sides had not agreed on critical elements of the 2020-21 season, the league and its player labor force agreed that the economics of the six-year collective bargaining agreement negotiated last summer would remain unchanged.

The financial squabbling that has sidetracked the NHL and NHL Players’ Association of late may be over.

Last Wednesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league was “not seeking to renegotiate” the CBA, a comment which further inflamed some on the players’ side.

“The deal was negotiated 4 months ago,” tweeted veteran player agent Allan Walsh. “It was entirely foreseeable that fans would not be allowed into buildings for most of the 2020-21 season when the deal was signed. Bottom line, some owners don’t like the deal and want better terms.”

Attention at the frozen negotiating table returns to solidifying dates and protocol for training camps, regular season and playoffs, plus COVID-19 testing and safety measures. With the Canadian border closed, the NHL is likely to realign teams into three US divisions and one in Canada. Also to be decided: contingency plans for a worsening pandemic — for example, playing games in a bubble if conditions further deteriorate.

Multiple reports said the NHL is targeting Jan. 13 for a start to the season. Last year’s seven playoff non-qualifiers would report to camp Dec. 28. The 24 playoff teams, including the Bruins, would report Jan. 1. Exhibition games are unlikely.

The proposed season would last 56 games, with several days allotted for makeup games before playoffs in May, June and July.

