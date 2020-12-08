Patriots practice report: JC Jackson, Jonathan Jones back after injuries

The Patriots are practicing at UCLA on Tuesday ahead of their Thursday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Prior to hitting the practice field, coach Bill Belichick visited with UCLA players, according to senior associate athletic director Josh Rebholz, who shared this image on Twitter.
Thanks to the @Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, considered the greatest coach in @NFL history, for coming by @UCLAFootball practice today to talk to our student-athletes about the process. #BeatSC | #8CLAP | #RivalryWeek pic.twitter.com/1fmk4xcRMq— Josh Rebholz (@JoshRebholz) December 8, 2020
The Patriots are practicing at the Pac-12 facility because they opted to stay out on the west coast after demolishing the Chargers on Sunday.
Globe reporter Jim McBride is on site at the workout.
Here are his updates:
#Patriots practiced at UCLA today without numbers, so attendance is incomplete but it’s notable that CBs JC Jackson and Jonathan Jones and TE Ryan Izzo, all of whom were injured Sunday, were present. Appropriate soundtrack: #itwasagoodday #IceCube pic.twitter.com/tP9dRIYC0E— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) December 8, 2020
Cam Newton stretching at #Patriots practice at UCLA. Little fly by from Gunner Olszewski. pic.twitter.com/sItjI3CRJ4— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) December 8, 2020
