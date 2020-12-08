fb-pixel

Patriots practice report: JC Jackson, Jonathan Jones back after injuries

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated December 8, 2020, 1 hour ago
Cam Newton and the Patriots will be back at SoFi Stadium for Thursday night's game against the Rams.
Cam Newton and the Patriots will be back at SoFi Stadium for Thursday night's game against the Rams.Harry How/Getty

The Patriots are practicing at UCLA on Tuesday ahead of their Thursday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Prior to hitting the practice field, coach Bill Belichick visited with UCLA players, according to senior associate athletic director Josh Rebholz, who shared this image on Twitter.

The Patriots are practicing at the Pac-12 facility because they opted to stay out on the west coast after demolishing the Chargers on Sunday.

Related: Inside what's different about extended trips this season

Globe reporter Jim McBride is on site at the workout.

Here are his updates:



Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.