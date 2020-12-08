A progress report on Bruins prospects in the pipeline

Nothing came easy in 2020. But the road to the NHL could be even rockier for the next season. For example, see Bruins prospect Jakub Zboril, a 23-year-old defenseman with his eyes on a big-league job.

To fit in a proposed 56-game schedule before July, and help begin the 2021-22 season on a more conventional timeline, the NHL is likely to shorten the preseason. That could mean a two-week training camp for most teams, rather than the usual month, with no exhibition games.

If and when the puck drops this winter — maybe on Jan. 13, as was reported Monday — the NHL will start with a sprint.

Advertisement

Zboril is currently playing in the Czech Extraliga but might make the team regardless. The Bruins have at least one opening on the left side of the defense (au revoir, Torey Krug) and maybe two, if Zdeno Chara does not return.

Zboril’s game has developed nicely in Providence. He has been playing well overseas. Regardless of how other left-side options handle the restart, the highest draft pick in the Boston pipeline (13th overall in 2015) is likely to get a long look.

The Bruins would have had plenty of chances to assess Zboril in a normal season: a June development camp, a September rookie tournament, a month of training camp, perhaps six preseason games. They would give him top-pair minutes. They would have a crystallized view of his near-term potential.

But everything is fluid these days. Zboril, with 182 AHL games and two NHL games on his résumé, may not get the power-play practice reps that could boost his offensive confidence. He hasn’t faced enemy NHL attackers since November 2018, when he logged 22 minutes over two games. It may not be a smooth ride.

But he has made progress since joining HC Kometa Brno last month, leading defensemen on his club with 8 points (1-7—8) in 15 games, and averaging 23 minutes a night of even-strength, power-play, and penalty-kill time in the top Czech division.

Advertisement

“Scored a beauty of a goal, too,” noted agent Allan Walsh.

There are several other Bruins prospects with NHL potential:

Jack Ahcan, D

Age: 23

Current club: None

How acquired: College free agent (St. Cloud State)

Progress report: Hard not to see Krug in Ahcan, who fits the same profile — 5 feet 8 inches, 185 pounds, left shot, NCAA captain — and plays the same way. After signing in March, he is likely to spend his first pro season in Providence. A promotion is not out of the question. The question: When will the AHL return?

Johnny Beecher, C/LW

Age: 19

Current club: Michigan (NCAA)

How acquired: First-round pick (30th overall), 2019

Progress report: A lock to make the American squad at the World Junior Championships, beginning Dec. 25 in an Edmonton bubble. Teams are set to report Sunday, quarantine, and begin practicing Dec. 18 (first exhibition game: Dec. 20 on NHL Network). Has been a supporting player for Team USA, in a loaded graduating class. Can he make an offensive impact?

Victor Berglund, D

Age: 21

Current club: Lulea (Sweden)

How acquired: Seventh-round pick (195th overall), 2017

Progress report: Signed an entry-level deal in June and is having an excellent year in the SHL. Through Monday, he was tied for sixth among defensemen in scoring (2-11—13 in 19 games). Of the top 25 scorers among defensemen, Berglund’s TOI (16:07) is the lowest. Will likely spend the full year in Providence, after a four-game audition in 2018-19.

Advertisement

Peter Cehlarik, LW

Age: 25

Current club: Leksands IF (Sweden)

How acquired: Third-round pick (90th overall), 2013

Progress report: The Bruins retained his rights by making the restricted free agent a qualifying offer this offseason. They kept an asset, but Cehlarik, who commented last spring that Bruce Cassidy wasn’t giving him a fair shake, may not be part of the plan. He’s certainly not hurting his trade value. As of Monday, he led Sweden’s top league in goals (12), was fourth in points (21, in 20 games), third in shots (70), and even ranked 13th in blocked shots (16). Unlike other Bruins farmhands, he is under contract with his Euro club, rather than a loan that ends when the NHL returns.

Peter Cehlarik has 40 games of NHL experience over four seasons. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Curtis Hall, C/RW

Age: 20

Current club: Yale (NCAA)

How acquired: Fourth-round pick (119th overall), 2018

Progress report: Rangy forward was left without a spot after the Ivy League canceled winter sports. Hall, 17-10—27 in 28 games as a college sophomore, is waiting until next semester to decide his future: remain at Yale, return to juniors, play in Europe, or turn pro. Played for the Yanks at last World Juniors, but was not invited for a second go-round.

Joona Koppanen, LW

Age: 22

Current club: Ilves (Finland)

How acquired: Fifth-round pick (135th overall), 2016

Progress report: The big (6-5, 195) winger’s offense hasn’t shown up stateside (22 points in 98 AHL games), but he seemed to be gaining confidence back home. After dominating the Finnish second division (6-11—17 in 10 games with KOOVEE), he put up a 3-2—5 line in nine matches upon promotion to Liiga. But the league halted play from Dec. 3-19 because of coronavirus concerns.

Advertisement

Robert Lantosi, RW

Age: 25

2020-21 club: HK Nitra (Slovakia)

How acquired: Free agent, 2019

Progress report: Decent North American debut last year for playmaking wing (11-20—31 in Providence) and back to producing at home. Has 14 points (2 goals, 12 assists) in 14 games for Nitra, after 58 points in 56 games two years ago.

Matias Mantykivi, RW

Age: 19

Current club: SaiPa (Finland)

How acquired: Sixth-round pick (185th overall), 2019

Progress report: Spindly (5-11, 161) late-rounder was named to the Finnish WJC camp, which will keep him busy during the Liiga pause. Has four assists in 17 games with SaiPa, playing mostly wing.

Oskar Steen, C/RW

Age: 22

2020-21 club: IF Bjorkloven (Sweden)

How acquired: Sixth-round pick (165th overall), 2016

Progress report: After a quiet North American debut (7-16—23 in 60 games with Providence), he’s playing in Sweden’s second division (Allsvenskan). Odd look for a player with three-plus years of SHL experience, but he has a hot stick (12 goals, 15 points in 16 games).

Urho Vaakanainen, D

Age: 21

2020-21 club: SaiPa (Finland)

How acquired: First-round pick (18th overall), 2017

Progress report: Appeared in two games (scoring one goal, averaging a team-best 22:38) before Liiga shutdown. Will be among left-side prospects getting a look in brief Bruins camp.

Advertisement

Dan Vladar, G

Age: 23

2020-21 club: HC Dynamo Pardubice (Czech)

How acquired: Third-round pick (75th overall), 2015

Progress report: Seems to have forgotten his unfortunate NHL debut in the Toronto playoff bubble. Has appeared in three games back home, posting a .933 save percentage and 1.91 GAA. Could be the No. 1 in Providence, with NHLers Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak on expiring deals.

Dan Vladar was pressed into service in the playoffs this year. Elsa/Getty

Cooper Zech, D

Age: 21

2020-21 club: HK Nitra (Slovakia)

How acquired: College free agent (Ferris State), 2019.

Progress report: Another undersized puck-mover in the Krug mold, he had 4 points (2-2—4) in his first five games in Slovakia.





Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.