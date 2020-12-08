Revolution start roster moves; Diego Fagundez listed as out of contract

But Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena barely utilized Fagundez after the return of Carles Gil from injury.

Fagundez, who made his debut as a 16-year-old in 2011, did not play in the Revolution’s final two matches of the regular season or in their four playoff games this year. He made 19 appearances (nine starts) and scored once, his 53d career goal, second on the team’s career list.

When Diego Fagundez played his 261st game for the Revolution, tying the team record, he said he hoped to get to 500 appearances. But his future appears uncertain after the team listed him out of contract Tuesday.

Fagundez, 25, becomes a free agent upon the expiration of his contract Dec. 31, and can sign with another MLS team or go overseas. But he will be negotiating without much leverage. He might have been in a better bargaining position by signing a pre-contract with an overseas club, which is commonly done within six months of a contract ending.

Fagundez, who was born in Uruguay and grew up in Leominster, holds Italian citizenship through his mother and could move to Europe without occupying a foreign roster slot. He has attracted interest from European clubs but does not have a contract offer, according to league sources.

In Fagundez’s favor is that he could move on a free transfer. He expressed a desire to explore outside options in the past, but was limited by being tied to five-year contract worth $205,000 annually, according to the MLS Players Association.

Late in the regular season, Arena excluded Fagundez from the game-day roster, saying, “Diego is close but we made a decision to go with other players.” Fagundez made the trip to Columbus but did not play in a 1-0 loss to the Crew in the Eastern Conference final Sunday.

Four other Revolution players are out of contract: defender Antonio Delamea and midfielders Tommy McNamara, Lee Nguyen, and Kelyn Rowe.

The Revolution declined options on goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell, defenders Michael Mancienne and Seth Sinovic, and midfielders Isaac Angking, Nicolas Firmino, Kekuta Manneh, and Cristian Penilla, the team assist leader.

Arena brought in several players after being hired last year and will likely use the offseason to seek left wingers, add defenders to replace Delamea and Mancienne, and reinforce the midfield.

Like most coaches, Arena prefers aligning left-footed players on the left, though right-footers such as Cristiano Ronaldo can be extremely effective on the left. But a shortage of left-footers has meant the Revolution concluded the last two seasons with right-footers on the left.

The Revolution have filled the left back spot with veterans, but injuries and illness limited the playing time of Edgar Castillo last year and Alexander Buttner this season, so the position was manned by DeJuan Jones.

Penilla has been a left winger his entire career, but Arena preferred converting him to the right or as a central midfielder. Penilla missed the last six-plus games of the season with a broken foot, his place taken by Revolution leading scorer Teal Bunbury (8 goals), whose best position is center forward.

Of the players Arena added during the season, only midfielder Matt Polster’s contract is guaranteed.

The Revolution exercised contract options on Gil, backup goalkeeper Brad Knighton, midfielders Luis Caicedo and Scott Caldwell, and defender Collin Verfurth.