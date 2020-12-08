As Westford cancels hockey and basketball seasons, other Dual County League schools weigh winter sports options

Despite Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement Tuesday that he will roll back the state’s reopening process to Phase 3, Step 1, decisions on the playing of basketball and hockey remain at the local level.

On Monday night, the Westford School Committee voted, 4-3, to cancel the basketball and hockey seasons (for both boys and girls), sports deemed to be “high risk” by the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The decision came one week after basketball and hockey had been approved.

Day by day, in the ramp up to the MIAA’s delayed start of winter sports on Monday, Massachusetts school districts are laboring over the decision on whether to opt in to a season being compromised by rising numbers of positive cases in with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

New guidance regarding sports participation is expected later this week, according to an e-mail from EAA chief of staff Sarah Wallach shared with the Globe.

“We will be issuing a fresh Phase III, Step 1 guidance that will apply to sports this week,” wrote Wallach. “At this point, I can confirm that it will reduce indoor facility capacity to 40 [percent] and outdoor spectator limits will be reduced to 50 [percent]. There may be an update to the mask exemption for certain low risk sports, but I’ll know more in the next 24 hours. Please tell everyone to ignore the Phase III, Step 1 guidance document that is on the [EEA] website.

Duxbury athletic director Thom Holdgate, co-chair of the MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force and a member of the association’s board of directors, told the Globe that winter sports can still happen, as long as schools and teams abide by local jurisdiction.

The board will meet virtually for its scheduled December meeting on Wednesday morning. The status of winter sports is on the agenda.

“As long as schools are following guidelines established by the EEA and the MIAA, those sports can be played,” said Holdgate.

In Westford, superintendent Everett Olsen Jr. made his recommendation to the school committee based on an uptick of cases within the town of approximately 25,000 residents. He noted the COVID-19 data he receives didn’t look too good over the last month.

“I have had concerns about [basketball and hockey],” Olsen said. “With the rapid escalation and number of cases across the state and across Westford, I was greatly concerned about allowing some sports that involve close contact. That could require an entire team to quarantine, a coaching staff to quarantine, which could affect our ability to teach students.”

As of Monday, Westford had 76 active cases, eight of which were among students and school staff members. The town’s positivity rate was 3.29 percent as of Dec. 1.

Other schools in the Dual County League are awaiting approval from their communities to participate in winter sports.

As of right now, Weston intends to run winter sports, according to AD Mike McGrath.

“As of right now, it’s a fluid situation and things can change quickly and at any time during the season,” he said. “My hope is that we can navigate through the next few months by following all the COVID protocols and policies laid out by the state and our school district. Its so important for the kids.”

Lincoln-Sudbury has approved the winter season and Newton South received the OK from the city’s health department Tuesday morning.

The Cambridge School Committee will meet Saturday. Other DCL communities received approval from their boards of health.

“Part of what we’re feeling is that kids may go play basketball and hockey anywhere at the club level, so we feel we can do it more safely,” Concord-Carlisle athletic director Aaron Joncas said.

Approximately 125 Lynn students held a rally Tuesday afternoon in front of city hall to protest the cancellation of winter sports at Classical, English, and Lynn Tech. KIPP Academy Charter also canceled its winter season. St. Mary’s, a member of the Catholic Central League, is proceeding ahead.

In the Bay State Conference, the Wellesley School Committee was scheduled to hear another presentation Tuesday night on basketball, which was not approved last week.

(Craig Larson of the Globe staff also contributed.)