WR Dez Bryant pulled from the lineup before Ravens-Cowboys game because of positive COVID-19 test

Baltimore wide receiver Dez Bryant was yanked from Tuesday’s Cowboys-Ravens game less than an hour before kickoff because of a positive COVID-19 test.
The 32-year-old veteran, who has played in three games with Baltimore this season, took to social media to confirm the news prior to the game.
Bryant also hinted that he was going to sit for the rest of the season.
Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can’t deal with this— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020
Bryant played eight years for Dallas before being cut in April 2018. He latched on with the Ravens in October and was looking forward to facing his former team for the first time. He had four catches for 28 yards and a touchdown this season.
The Ravens appeared to be past an outbreak of COVID-19 that caused 23 players to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was activated Monday, along with several other players.
