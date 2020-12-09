Harry Shearer’s ‘Very Virtual’ Christmas extravaganza benefits live music venues

He’s a one-time Harvard grad student who went on to star in Christopher Guest mockumentaries and voice multiple “Simpsons” characters, including Mr. Burns, Smithers, Ned Flanders, Principal Skinner, and Kent Brockman.

She’s a Welsh singer-songwriter who’s recorded and toured with guitar great Richard Thompson, among others. And when this couple throws a very virtual Christmas extravaganza, the guests are A-list:

“Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O’Hara, John Goodman, Jeff Goldblum, Paul Shaffer, jazz trumpeter Kermit Ruffins, Thompson, Donald Fagen, Beth Nielsen Chapman, and Steve Lukather with Ringo Starr on drums are among the many joining Harry Shearer and Judith Owen’s “A Very Virtual Christmas Without Tears” benefit show.

What started 15 years ago as a Christmas party at Shearer and Owen’s home grew into an annual event , and benefit for various causes .

“As a proper Welshwoman who grew up in London, Judith found Christmas in Southern California unacceptably warm and sunny,” Shearer said of his wife. “To ward off the consequent depression, a friend of ours, TV writer Rob Long, proposed a party.

“Judith started inviting a lot of our musical and comedy friends over, and the party became a bibulous festival of reverence and irreverence,” said the Emmy winner and three-time Grammy nominee.

The show is “normally a reunion of our performing friends and our diehard fans in Chicago, New Orleans, and London,” said Shearer.

This year, for the first time ever, the concert is streamable. Funds benefit the live music community devastated by the pandemic. One recipient is the National Independent Venue Association. According to its website, NIVA’s 3,000 members include Boston’s Boch Center, the Newport Folk Festival, Club Passim, Atwood’s Tavern, Cape Cod Melody Tent, Lowell Summer Music Series, with dozens more in Massachusetts, and many others scattered all over New England.

The show is available Dec. 11 starting at 5 p.m. Your ticket ($9.99) allows you to watch as many times as you want until 3 a.m. Monday, via nugs.net.

We recently caught up with Shearer — who attended a year of grad school at Harvard, 1964-65, focusing on local government — to talk about this year’s highlights.

Q. First, this guest list looks amazing. How did it come together?

A. Well, it became obvious that we couldn’t travel, couldn’t gather together with guests — it seemed a choice between doing the show virtually [or] not doing it, and we found the latter alternative unacceptable. Judith and I put together a list of some favorite performers in each of the cities in which we normally perform live, and it went from there.

Q. It’s great that you’re doing this for live music venues, which are so hard-hit. What made you pick that cause?

A. We have dear friends in [New Orleans] who have been out of work for the better — or worse — part of this year. So helping music venues not part of the humongous national/international chains seemed an obvious way to help musical cultures survive.

Q. For those who have never seen the show, what can we expect?

A. Some people sing heartfelt songs of the season, [others] take a rather different approach. I wrote, as I do each year, a song for this season and this moment called “I Won Christmas.” And we revisit the late Fred Willard’s quite bizarrely hilarious “True Story of Christmas.” Quite a range.

Q. What’s your favorite part of doing this show?

A. Watching Judith morph into Mistress Christmas, a rather bossy MC who teases and intimidates — if necessary — the audience into acting out “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” her, and my, least-favorite Christmas song. Funny and naughty behavior usually ensues.

Q. I have to ask: What are your favorite “Simpsons” episodes? Who is your favorite character to voice?

A. Season 2, Mr. Burns runs for governor (“Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish”) and Season 8, Homer eats the psychedelic pepper (“El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer [The Mysterious Voyage of Homer]”).

Burns is my favorite; nothing’s funnier than pure evil.

Buy tickets at http://christmaswithouttears.com/

Interview was edited and condensed. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.





