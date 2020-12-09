How about a free round-trip ticket to Hawaii?

Currently the state with the lowest COVID-19 cases per capita, Hawaii launched a temporary residence program at the end of November. The program, titled “ Movers & Shakas ,” will grant a free round-trip flight, and discounted accommodations in Oahu, to selected applicants, who will live and do their current jobs remotely from Hawaii for at least 30 consecutive days.

As New England enters what promises to be a particularly stressful winter, Hawaii has a proposal that may appeal to some who are working from home. State officials rolled out an initiative to re-stimulate the island’s local economy and welcome some newcomers.

“We wanted to help fill the gap from the decrease we’ve experienced in the 7-day visitors to our state,” Jason Higa, the program’s founder, said in a press release. “Now that many people have the choice to work remotely, there’s an opportunity for former local residents to return home and for out-of-state individuals and families to live and work from Hawai’i for a longer period of time.”

In order to be considered, applicants must be at least 18 years old and able to move within one month of being selected. They must also take a “pledge to our Keiki,” certifying their intent to respect local culture and commit to a few hours per week of work with a nonprofit on the island. Dec. 15 is the deadline to apply for the first group of 50 Movers & Shakas. The state intends to continue admitting workers on a rolling basis for the foreseeable future.

“By engaging with local non-profits, individuals gain a unique understanding of Hawaiʻi’s values, while also adding their skills to positively impact people,” said John Leong, CEO of KUPU, a youth service organization based in Hawaii.

