‘I’m Your Woman’: Imagine Mrs. Maisel married to the mob

You can see what director/co-writer Julia Hart is up to, though. “I’m Your Woman” is a crime drama seen through the other side of the telescope, from the perspective of innocents — women, mostly — who have to wait or suddenly relocate while their men are busy killing each other. It’s an action movie where the action is always happening somewhere else. Jean’s husband, Eddie (Bill Heck), a glib charmer, says goodbye one morning and doesn’t come back; instead, a wary Black associate named Cal (Arinzé Kene) arrives to spirit Jean and her infant son, Harry, to a safe house, where she is instructed to lay low. Jean is not the sort to ask questions: She knows Eddie is a crook but she’s not quite sure how , and she isn’t even very curious about where Harry came from. Eddie just showed up one day with a kid.

In three seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Amazon, Rachel Brosnahan has become welded in the public imagination to the persona of a fast-talking, quick-thinking, Upper West Side comic princess. It’s something of a shock, then, to see her in the new Amazon film “I’m Your Woman” as Jean, a benumbed suburban wife in 1970s Pittsburgh whose husband leaves her in a mess of underworld trouble. Jean’s been sleepwalking through life for so long that it takes her almost the entire movie to wake up. Brosnahan is quite convincing; the rest of the film less so.

Rachel Brosnahan, left, and Arinzé Kene in "I'm Your Woman." Wilson Webb/Amazon Studios

If they gave acting awards to babies, Jameson and Justin Charles, the twins cast as Harry, would sweep the field — they’re adorable, very present, and seemingly able to laugh and cry on cue. They give a performance. So does Brosnahan, although it takes some time to cohere. Jean is depressive and possibly not all that bright, and as Cal drives her from hideout to hideout, only slowly does her outrage start to stir. Eddie has left her in the dark, like a mushroom, and coming back to the light initially makes her wilt.

She sees Cal’s concern and kindness, though, which comes with a quick trigger finger as needed. And when Cal’s wife, Teri (Marsha Stephanie Blake), enters the picture, “I’m Your Woman” snaps into focus as a sort of feminist Elmore Leonard story, where empowerment comes with exhaustion and a loaded gun.

The action scenes, when they come, are filmed with a naturalism that gives the movie a welcome edge; a late-inning car chase feels as hectic and panicky as it would in real life. And Blake is terrific as Teri, who’s essentially a wised-up Jean. As “I’m Your Woman” ambles to a conclusion — it’s two hours long with a fair amount of dead air — you may wonder if she and Cal are actually the main characters and Jean just a passive onlooker. Hart is interested in scrambling our sympathies yet not deft enough to manage where they land, and the female buddy movie “I’m Your Woman” wants to be unintentionally ends up feeling like a story about a Black couple as seen by their less interesting white acquaintance.

★★½

I’M YOUR WOMAN

Directed by Julia Hart. Written by Hart and Jordan Horowitz. Starring Rachel Brosnahan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinzé Kene. Available on Amazon Prime. 120 minutes. R (violence and language)

