It’s 2049, and things on Earth are very bad in ‘The Midnight Sky’

With “The Midnight Sky,” George Clooney has made a peculiar thing: a tender post-apocalyptic thriller. Adapted from Lily Brooks-Dalton’s 2016 novel, “Good Morning, Midnight” — a genre-spanning book much loved by readers – Clooney’s seventh film as director is an improvement over his previous two (2014′s “ The Monuments Men ” and 2017′s “ Suburbicon ”) while not returning to the heights of “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (2002) and “ Good Night, and Good Luck ” (2005). Arriving in local theaters ahead of a Dec. 23 premiere on Netflix, “The Midnight Sky” is handsome to look at and, in its early scenes, quite engrossing. But it’s an oddly structured affair and, in the end, the director can’t keep it on course.

It’s 2049 and an unidentified Event has just killed off all life on Earth; we see the panicked final evacuation of an Arctic research station and the man who has chosen to stay behind: Augustine (Clooney), a scientist with an unspecified terminal disease. The star sports a heavy gray beard and close-cropped hair; he looks like an exhausted monk and he plays the role as a gruff, tormented character part rather than a lead.

Searching the airwaves for human survivors, Augustine realizes that the Aether, a space mission sent to explore a possibly habitable moon of Jupiter, is returning to Earth with no knowledge of what has happened. His race to establish communication becomes the dramatic motor of “The Midnight Sky” — or one of them. As the hero undertakes an arduous journey across the polar icecap to a still-functioning communications outpost, accompanied by a mute young girl (newcomer Caoilinn Springall) who apparently was left behind, we also follow an unrelated parallel drama on the Aether.

There all seems well at first, with the crew of five headed by Captain Adewole (David Oyelowo) and Sully (Felicity Jones) only curious why they’re unable to reach Mission Control. A change in course occasions a foray across uncharted territory with attendant risks and calamities, most of which seem designed to keep the characters busy until it’s time for them to connect with home. The actors are excellent — Kyle Chandler, Demián Bechir, and Tiffany Boone fill out the roster — but you feel “The Midnight Sky” stalling for time as it competes with the unrelated crises unfolding in the Arctic.

The physical production details — camerawork, production design, digital effects — are intelligently state-of-the-art, and Clooney expertly navigates the one scene that edges into horror. Why, then, does “The Midnight Sky” slowly come apart like a satellite on reentry? For one thing, the movie can’t replicate the emotional journey taken by Brooks-Dalton’s novel, which only used a science-fiction plot to explore larger themes of love, loss, and human existence. Those themes are boiled down to a lot of meaningful looks on the part of the characters and ruminative extended sequences where nothing much seems to be happening. In the gaps, you notice how much the story line owes to films that have come before, most obviously “The Martian” (2015) and “Gravity” (2013).

You may be pulled into the movie’s orbit nevertheless, even with a revelation that only the youngest or slowest audience members won’t see coming a mile off. But it’s hard to shake the sense of disappointment in a movie that has lifted off so promisingly before settling so firmly back to earth.

★★

THE MIDNIGHT SKY

Directed by George Clooney. Written by Mark L. Smith, based on a book by Lily Brooks-Dalton. Starring Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Caoilinn Springall. At Kendall Square and suburbs, streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 23. 122 minutes. PG-13 (some bloody images and brief strong language).









