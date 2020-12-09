Prince, Petty, Monk, Joni, and more: The best box sets and reissues of the year

Not many artists have a full-on masterpiece in them, let alone one that’s a double album. Prince, being Prince, managed two: “1999” and “Sign O’ the Times.” (And those weren’t even his only masterpieces. Prince, y’all.) Hot on the heels of last year’s six-disc reissue of the former comes the nine(!)-disc edition of the latter, which almost (but not quite) gives you everything you need to reconstruct the three unreleased albums — identity-shifted “Camille,” two-LP “Dream Factory,” and triple-album “Crystal Ball” ­— that were chopped, mangled, and forged into “Sign.”

It’s hard to argue that the practically-perfect-in-every-way “Sign” didn’t pick the cream of the crop, though boy, the “Vault Tracks II” disc sure is a gem, thanks to the implacable inertia of “Train,” the damn near triumphant “Crucial,” the guitar orgasm of “Adonis and Bathsheba” and the atomic one-two punch of “Blanche” and “Soul Psychodelicide,” the latter of which is Prince more or less giving “Uptown Funk” a wedgie for 12½ minutes. Small nitpick: The Super Deluxe Edition features two full concerts, one on DVD, while the incendiary “Sign O’ the Times” film remains out of print. What, 10 discs would’ve been asking too much?

MARC HIRSH

Richard & Linda Thompson, “Hard Luck Stories: 1972–1982″ Handout (Custom credit)

Richard & Linda Thompson, “Hard Luck Stories: 1972–1982″ (UMC/Universal)

Fresh off of inventing British folk rock with Fairport Convention, Richard Thompson struck up a personal and professional relationship with a session singer named Linda Peters. Over the course of a decade, the married couple would create a uniquely British form of rock ’n’ roll rooted in the rhythms, instrumentation, and dark worldview of folk music. Two landmark albums stand at either end of their partnership: “I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight!” and “Shoot Out the Lights.” The intervening journey was marked by a clutch of indelibly bleak songs, Richard’s masterful guitar playing, and, always, the pair’s earthy vocal harmony.

This encyclopedic eight-CD set contains their complete recorded output along with a trove of previously unreleased or hard-to-find material. Among the treasures: part of a London concert in 1977, a period in which the Thompsons converted to Sufism (a mystical branch of Islam) and largely retreated from the music business; this was one of only a handful of shows played during this period. The five performances here give a fascinating and often joyous glimpse of great artists trying to locate the balance between modern popular music and the demands of their faith.

Sparks fly on the other live tracks included, and even the duo’s two albums from the late 1970s, which Richard calls “just plain bad,” are worth revisiting in Andrew Batt’s vibrant masterings. This is the last word on this storied partnership.

DAVID WEININGER

Bill Evans, “Live at Ronnie Scott’s” Handout (Custom credit)

Bill Evans, “Live at Ronnie Scott’s” (Resonance Records)

On several evenings of a monthlong residency of Bill Evans’s trio at London’s legendary Ronnie Scott’s jazz club in 1968, Jack DeJohnette, the trio’s outstanding young drummer, recorded the group’s sets with a microphone placed in the piano near Eddie Gomez’s bass. For decades, he thought that the tapes were of too poor quality to merit commercial release; as it turned out, they simply needed to be played back on multitrack equipment.

Credit Zev Feldman’s Resonance Records with bringing these recordings to the public. The sound may be imperfect, but you can hear Evans react to the energy of his younger colleagues by stretching out and taking chances in a way the experiment-averse pianist so rarely did. DeJohnette’s propulsive drumming infuses “Someday My Prince Will Come” with a momentum that borders on recklessness, and Gomez’s exploratory playing makes “Embraceable You” and “Autumn Leaves” sound almost avant-garde. Resonance has already issued two recordings of this short-lived iteration of Evans’s trio, but this one outdoes them in importance, showing just how extraordinary this group was in his lengthy career.

DAVID WEININGER

Joni Mitchell, “Archives – Volume 1” Handout (Custom credit)

Joni Mitchell, “Archives – Volume 1” (Rhino/JMA)

Given that Joni Mitchell just turned 77 and has experienced serious health issues in recent years, it seems optimistic to expect any new music from her going forward. So the only “new” music will come from looking back. The five-disc set “Archives — Volume 1” does exactly that. It goes all the way back, to the beginning. Everything here — home demos, tapes made as birthday gifts, radio and TV broadcasts, live performances — predates her 1968 studio album debut, “Songs to a Seagull,” and documents where Mitchell started from and how she developed during the early years of her career, an emphasis heightened by the fact that the music is presented chronologically.

The repertoire is entirely trad folk material at the jump; then her own material takes over, with early renditions of songs that would later become signatures (”The Circle Game,” “Urge for Going,” “Both Sides Now,” to name a few) and a bounty of songs that, for whatever reason, never saw the light of day on a Joni Mitchell record. It doesn’t take long to hear what she possessed: a phenomenal songwriting capacity, a singular singing voice, instrumental prowess, and an exuding confidence as a performer and an artist. In the liner notes that accompany the set, Mitchell admits, with characteristic bluntness, that “the early stuff — I shouldn’t be such a snob against it.” She’s right.

STUART MUNRO

Tom Petty, “Wildflowers & All The Rest” Handout (Custom credit)

Tom Petty, “Wildflowers & All The Rest” (Warner Bros.)

Tom Petty’s 1994 “Wildflowers” has always felt like a broken man’s album: “What would I give to start all over again, to clean up my mistakes.” “Which way to something better? Which way to forgiveness?” The irony is that they worked so damn well in a rock arena. With intimate home recordings, outtakes Petty had envisioned for the original album, and his stylish onstage persona shown off in the live cuts, the 54-track “Wildflowers & All The Rest” four-CD set sheds new light on the late Petty — pain he might’ve been keeping out of view, visions he had for the original album. (The five-CD Super Deluxe edition will also contain 16 alternate versions recorded in the studio but does not ship until February.)

The gems of this set are the home recordings — pretty, amber-warm takes so soft they hit like journal entries, unearthed from somewhere deep. Meanwhile, the outtakes add interesting insight into Petty’s full vision for “Wildflowers.” One of them, “Harry Green,” recounts a story of a kid who kills himself by driving his Pontiac into a tree. “Confusion Wheel” is exposed nerve: “And I don’t know how to love. And I don’t know who to trust. And I don’t know why that is.” The live tracks, of course, bring us back to those glory days, that Heartbreaker magic. One standout: the silly, rarely played “Girl on LSD” that has Petty laughing and apologizing.

Taken as a whole, this is an illuminating self-portrait: An artist who maybe hid his pain, but who could get up on stage, and with one flamboyant kick, become king of his own little world.

LAUREN DALEY

Wilco, “Summerteeth: Deluxe Edition” Handout (Custom credit)

Wilco, “Summerteeth: Deluxe Edition” (Rhino)

You could make an argument for Wilco’s third LP, “Summerteeth” (1999), as the most audacious and experimental effort in the band’s catalog. That title usually goes to its follow-up, “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot,” but “Summerteeth” was Wilco’s first deliberate attempt to shed its alt-country origins. Here were Jeff Tweedy’s most painful and self-lacerating lyrics — stories of alienation, loneliness, even violence — cloaked in a baroque pop soundscape redolent of the Beach Boys and the Kinks, which had been meticulously crafted by Tweedy and chief foil Jay Bennett in a series of lengthy, drug-fueled studio sessions.

It was a strange yet irresistible combination, and one of the benefits of this four-CD rerelease is the chance to hear earlier germinations of these songs; “Candyfloss,” “Summer Teeth,” and “In a Future Age” all sound darker in their demo incarnations than in their technicolor album versions. A concert recorded in Boulder, Colo., shows the band in strong form but also hints that Wilco was ready to evolve yet again. The five-LP vinyl version of this set substitutes a recording of a promotional show at Tower Records two days after “Summerteeth” was released. Persistent equipment trouble caused Tweedy to joke about the band breaking up onstage and deem the show “an unmitigated disaster.” One has to admire his courage in letting it see the light of day.

DAVID WEININGER

The Staple Singers, “Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection” Handout (Custom credit)

The Staple Singers, “Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection” (Craft Recordings)

With a voice full of fervent gravitas and an air of feisty, generous wisdom, Mavis Staples is rightly hailed as a national treasure. But before that, she was a pop star. “Come Go With Me” captures her gospel/R&B family band during the 1968-74 run on Stax Records that threw them repeatedly into the top 40 and saw them topping the charts with “I’ll Take You There.” That song, with its utopian view from the mountaintop played with an easygoing Memphis soul groove, perfectly distilled the group’s aspirational post-MLK/post-Otis approach, but they were never so idealistic that they were blind to the ways things continued to come up short in the wake of those deaths. Which frankly makes 2020 a rather opportune time to rediscover the Staple Singers at the peak of their powers and reach.

With nearly every Stax-era track accounted for — yes to an achingly soulful groan of a B-side (“Stay With Us”), no to the Southern funk of “Who Took The Merry Out of Christmas” — alongside worthwhile ephemera like their complete 1972 Wattstax performance, song after song unspools with continued resonance in the age of Black Lives Matter, one civil rights era speaking to another half a century distant.

MARC HIRSH

Steve Wynn, “Decade” Handout (Custom credit)

Steve Wynn, “Decade” (Real Gone)

Steve Wynn’s time as a solo artist has now stretched for much longer than that with ’80s “Paisley Underground” standard-bearer the Dream Syndicate, the band that first gained him notice (and that he rebooted in 2012, 23 years after its original run ended). He’s issued a steady run of solo albums (and engaged in myriad collaborations as well) during that time. His new box set, “Decade,” collects the bulk of those — six studio albums, plus one singles collection (technically released over 11 years, but who’s counting?). Why a set that grabs the middle chunk of his solo work? Wynn suggests that it has a certain coherence in constituting his “New York years,” which began with his move there in the mid-1990s.

Be that as it may, what’s here offers a panoramic view of the arc and sweep of his literate, hard-boiled rock ’n’ roll in its multiple iterations, beginning with “Melting in the Dark,” his 1994 collaboration with Come, and on through to the 2000s trilogy of releases that saw the advent of his blistering backing band, the Miracle 3. The collection is larded with ample demos and outtakes, keyed to the individual albums. Dig in to “Decade” and you’ll find an artist with an abiding predilection for the darker side of things, making rangy, consistently compelling music.

STUART MUNRO

Thelonious Monk, “Palo Alto” Handout (Custom credit)

Thelonious Monk, “Palo Alto” (Impulse!/Sony Legacy)

The story of this recording is almost as good as the music itself. In 1968, an enterprising student named Daniel Scher convinced Thelonious Monk to bring his touring quartet to play at his Palo Alto, Calif., high school during a three-week booking at San Francisco’s Jazz Workshop. Scher had to have his brother drive Monk, who had forgotten about this gig, and the other musicians to the school. Tickets were $2 and did not sell out until the day of the concert. The whole thing might have been no more than a historical footnote had a school janitor not offered to record the concert in exchange for the opportunity to tune Monk’s piano.

These circumstances might make “Palo Alto” seem like a mere curiosity, but it is no such thing. The musicianship on display at this odd engagement is stellar, coming at a time when many thought that Monk had little of importance left to say. The quartet muscles its way through a familiar setlist, swinging harder than they had in the mediocre studio albums leading up to this date. Monk’s piercing, abrasive accompaniment goads saxophonist Charlie Rouse into some inspired soloing, and the rhythm section of bassist Larry Gales and drummer Ben Riley is locked in tightly throughout. This quartet, the longest-serving of Monk’s career, would soon dissipate, and “Palo Alto” is its unlikely yet fitting capstone. The closing word, however, goes to the pianist: A single solo chorus of “I Love You Sweetheart of All My Dreams” allows you to hear how intently the audience was hanging on his every fractured note.

DAVID WEININGER



