Reboot craze continues as HBO resurrects ‘True Blood’

Are you tired of hearing me complain about reboots? I’m tired of hearing myself complain about them, and yet each week seems to bring some new provocation. Recently, I’ve had to pray to the TV gods about the returns of my beloved “In Treatment” (starring Uzo Aduba as the therapist), “Shtisel,” and “Borgen.” Please, please, please, don’t sully the names of some of TV’s finest shows. I’ve also had to ask those same gods why Showtime would already bother bringing back “Dexter” for a new limited series, after it left in shame in 2013.

Today’s possible misstep: A new version of “True Blood.” Like “Dexter,” “True Blood” left after it had already lost its mojo, and only a few years ago at that, in 2014; and yet HBO and show creator Alan Ball feel that it may have more life in it. This time, the show will be led by Roberto Aquirre-Sacasa, who has brought us “Riverdale” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” although Ball will be on board as an executive producer.