Spoiling for a fight

Does that ruin the experience for you? If so, you’re not alone in your attachment to the primacy of first impressions. “Spoiler culture” has become the preferred term for the angry whiplash of consumers who don’t want to know anything — and I mean anything — about a particular work of art or entertainment ahead of time. As a cultural phenomenon, spoiler culture has grown in scope and intensity along with the Internet, and it has now reached a level where it’s hard for people like me to get any work done.

Advertisement

Case in point: Two weeks ago, I wrote a roundup of worthwhile movies currently available on demand, and in two of the items I hinted that their finales were powerful. “The ending haunts,” I said about the gentle frontier parable “First Cow.” Of the Norwegian documentary “The Painter and the Thief,” I wrote, “You’ll never see the film’s final shot coming, and it’ll knock you for a loop.”

No surprises here: a scene from "First Cow." Allyson Riggs/A24 Films via AP

This did not sit well with a reader named Jody, who e-mailed the polite but firm comment, “Please don’t say things like the ‘ending will haunt’ or ‘the ending will knock you for a loop.’ Those are spoilers for me and a lot of other people.”

Really? Has it come to this? Nowhere in those two comments do I say how the ending haunts or what’s actually in that final shot. I report an emotional response, not a physical description. This is well within the longstanding Official Critic’s Policy On Spoilers, to wit:

• Anything in a movie’s first third is setup and therefore may be discussed and described to set the stage for the reader. Exceptions abound.

• Anything in a movie’s middle third is development and may be discussed as necessary while avoiding specific descriptions wherever possible.

Advertisement

• Anything in a movie’s final third is resolution and should be left unmentioned. Unless it’s so crucial to the film’s impact that it must be alluded to, and then as obliquely as you can.

That’s the sensible approach, keeping in mind that readers generally want the movie to happen to them for the first time, which makes reading reviews and writing them equally tricky. Movie criticism is both a form of public service — is the film any good? should I spend my money? — and an essay on why, in the writer’s opinion, a film works or doesn’t. That means a review takes place in two time zones: It looks forward to your experience and backward to mine and is therefore a theoretical beast that shouldn’t even exist.

How can you read a movie review without having the movie spoiled? You can’t. How can I write a review without talking about what’s in it? I can’t. The most practical way forward may be to squint at the first couple of paragraphs to see if the film in question might be something you’d like — that’s where I front-load much of the necessary who-what-where-why-when context — and then come back for the rest after you’ve seen it. I’ve heard from plenty of readers who work this way, and that’s fine by me.

But to get back to Jody’s complaint: Does mentioning that a film’s ending made the reviewer feel one way or another qualify as a spoiler? I mean, it’s not like I said The killer is the high school principal, who turns out to be a time-traveling alien on a mission to harvest human souls. Or, I don’t know, Tyler Durden isn’t real. (Sorry.)

Advertisement

This hypersensitivity to the sacredness of the first viewing is a product of the corporate blockbuster era, where CGI-heavy event movies — the Marvel films in particular — are offered up as mass cult objects whose secrets must be kept under pain of death until the embargo lifts and veneration can begin. Spoiler culture is an adjunct of marketing, in other words, and it’s a recent invention. Go back a few decades, and you’ll read reviewers giving away plot points left and right, without any insurrections or death threats. A 2011 University of California San Diego experiment found that people actually enjoyed a story more when they knew how it was going to end.

Does that mean it’s all right for me to tell you that Norman Bates’s mother is actually Norman in a dress? (Damn it, sorry!) Of course not. But there’s a sliding scale to these things, and when a critic friend of mine gets hate mail because she referred to the end of “Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood” as “twisty,” we’ve reached the end of the slide.

It's a safe bet that Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Benedict Wong already knew the ending to "Avengers: Infinity War." Marvel Studios via AP

Curious, I stripped Jody’s e-mails of identifiers and posted it on my Twitter feed with the simple query, “Is this true?” Do such vague descriptors count as spoilers? The responses were interesting and ran about three to one “This person is a fragile snowflake” vs. “This person is right and you should hang your head in shame.” The former tended to be scornfully amusing (“Don’t tell me it’s a film, Ty, leave some surprises for me”), while the latter fielded some good points in between groaners like “Avengers: Infinity War was ruined for me when a critic said that the audience sat in stunned silence and was maybe outraged after the ending.”

Advertisement

Most assumed that my references to an “ending that haunts” and a “final image that knocks you for a loop” had to do with narrative surprises, when in fact they’re about the movies’ emotional punch — the mood the films leave you with. Which is to be expected when inflamed spoiler-paranoia surrounds mainstream studio fare, which neither “First Cow” nor “The Painter and the Thief” is.

So when someone responded on Twitter, “Saying that there is a major twist at the end does change the way in which a viewer engages with the film and robs them of a certain level of suspense and ultimate surprise because they’re looking for it the whole way there,” that person was both wrong (because neither ending I mentioned involved an actual story point) and right. My writing that the last thing you see in “The Painter and the Thief” provokes a powerful unexpected response means that you’re now expecting it, and it had better be good. Which is fair to my experience of the movie but unfairly qualifies yours. The fault is mine: I could have, and should have, phrased it more carefully. Should I have not phrased it at all? As stated above, when a final shot immeasurably changes and deepens what a movie is saying, I’d be remiss if I didn’t bring it up.

Advertisement

Karl-Bertil Nordland in "The Painter and the Thief." Is he wondering if someone's going to give away the ending? Courtesy Neon

Art and entertainment don’t happen in a vacuum. Insisting that they do is asking to be protected from the cultural commons, where people don’t just pay for and experience a work but talk about how it felt and what it means. If that forces you to steer clear of reviews and other discussions entirely, go with God. But it’s worth wondering if the people who complain most loudly about spoilers — not you, Jody — aren’t a little spoiled themselves.









Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.