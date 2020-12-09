What you see is what you get? In these music documentaries it’s also what you hear

The full-frontal thud of Bonamassa’s playing may not be to every taste, but it’s to the taste of enough listeners to have him dominate the blues charts over the last dozen years. In an old film clip seen in “Guitar Man,” John Lee Hooker refers to the young Bonamassa as “fantastic” — not once, but twice. Blues bona fides better than that are hard to come by.

Say this for the awfulness that is 2020: It’s been a bumper year for music documentaries — and that’s not even figuring in a concert movie like David Byrne’s “American Utopia.” The latest is “Guitar Man,” about blues singer-guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

Advertisement

“Guitar Man” is available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

The person who emerges in the documentary is earnest, dedicated to his music, and far from pretentious (he’s hung a sign outside his LA home proclaiming it “Nerdville”). Even better, “Guitar Man” has what may be the single best line in a 2020 music documentary. Bonamassa explains to an interviewer what motivated him to become a professional musician. “I just wanted to make some money to buy a Fender amp.” He then looks over his shoulder at a wall of, yes, Fender amps. “I think I did OK.”

Here are 10 2020 music documentaries that in various ways do OK, too.

Shane MacGowan in 1988, from "Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan." Andrew Catlin/Magnolia Pictures

CROCK OF GOLD: A FEW ROUNDS WITH SHANE MacGOWAN The Pogues singer may be the most vigorously outrageous subject director Julien Temple has tackled. Well, not the most, since he did make a documentary about the Sex Pistols, but MacGowan is up there. Considering that Temple is the director of scores of music videos and such over-the-top features as “Absolute Beginners” and “Earth Girls Are Easy” that’s saying something. Or singing something, as the case might be. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, and via www.brattlefilm.org.

Advertisement

Gordon Lightfoot, circa 1974. Michael Ochs Archives

GORDON LIGHTFOOT: IF YOU COULD READ MY MIND It’s not just hockey players and SCTV alums Canada sends over the border. Don’t forget singers: Neil Young, Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, Bruce Cockburn, and the subject of Joan Tosoni and Martha Kehoe’s documentary. The man who had hits in the ‘70s with “Sundown,” “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” and the song that gives the film its subtitle is still very much with us. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube.

Herb Alpert in the studio in the 1960s. Abramorama

HERB ALPERT IS … The trumpeter whose phenomenally popular records with the Tijuana Brass filled ’60s airwaves cofounded A&M Records, for a time the largest independent label in the world. He also had a No. 1 hit as a singer (“This Guy’s in Love With You”) and today is a sculptor, painter, and extremely generous philanthropist. This lively documentary tends to gush, but not without reason. Available on Amazon Prime, iTunes, www.herbalpertis.com/watch.

From left: Bono, Jimmy Carter, and Nile Rodgers at the We Are Family Foundation 2016 Celebration Gala. Shahar Azran/Getty Images

JIMMY CARTER ROCK & ROLL PRESIDENT Not only is the 39th president of the United States a big music fan, but it was support from such musicians as the Allman Brothers Band and Jimmy Buffett that helped get him elected in 1976. This energetically affectionate film offers period footage alongside current-day interviews with Carter, Willie Nelson, and Bob Dylan, among others. Available on Amazon Prime

Taylor Swift in "Miss Americana." Associated Press

MISS AMERICANA Taylor Swift is equal parts singer, celebrity, brand name, cultural phenomenon, entrepreneur (marketing that cultural phenomenon), and force to reckon with. Lana Wilson’s portrait brings together concert footage, interviews, studio sessions, and even cellphone videos to show how Swift has gotten to where she is — and why she’s likely to keep right on going. Available on Netflix

Advertisement

Members of the Band (from left): Rick Danko, Richard Manuel, Garth Hudson, Robbie Robertson, and Levon Helm. David Gahr/Magnolia Pictures

ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND The subject of Daniel Roher’s film is just what its subtitle says. Robertson, the group’s guitarist and chief composer, is well spoken and a winning presence, which balances Roher’s weakness for stylistic trickeration. The film is lively and of interest even to non-Band fans. That said, as the group starts to break up, an unmistakably VH1 “Behind the Music” vibe kicks in. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube

The interior of Other Music. Rob Hatch-Miller

OTHER MUSIC From 1995 to 2016, Other Music was a much-loved record store in lower Manhattan. Puloma Basu and Rob Hatch-Miller’s documentary focuses on its closing weeks. “You guys should have a therapist here,” one regular tells an employee. The sense of community among customers, staffers, and the owners is genuine. It’s also contagious. Viewers will find themselves feeling they belong to the community, too. Available on Amazon Prime

Terence Blanchard, with the Mississippi River in the background, in "Up From the Streets." Eagle Rock Entertainment

UP FROM THE STREETS: NEW ORLEANS CITY OF MUSIC This smartly vigorous documentary is a fine primer on the immense impact that the Crescent City had on music in the 20th century. If anything, the film does a bit too much, going for variety and breadth at the sometime expense of depth. New Orleans native and jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard capably serves as guide.

Advertisement

From "Vinyl Nation." Sherri Kauk

VINYL NATION As the title suggests, this loving and lovable film pays tribute to the LP and those who like their listening at 33⅓ RPM. Along the way visits are paid to record stores, used and new both; three pressing plants (did you know that two terms used in the process are “puck” and “biscuit”?); a convention; several recording studios; and homes with walls covered by many LP-filled shelves. Go to vinylnationfilm.com.

Frank Zappa Magnolia Pictures

ZAPPA It’s hard to believe that Frank Zappa was only 52 — 52! — when he died, in 1993. That early death didn’t keep his output as composer, bandleader, singer, and guitarist from being vast — and highly varied. Zappa was also very much a public presence, with a persona at once cartoonish and shrewd. Alex Winter’s portrait is both admiring and unillusioned. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.