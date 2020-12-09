General Electric will pay $200M to resolve federal accounting probe

The company issued a statement on Wednesday through a spokesperson: “We have concluded that it is in the best interests of GE and its shareholders to settle this matter [and] we are pleased to have reached an agreement that puts the matter behind us.”

GE said its settlement resolves all outstanding accounting issues that the SEC had flagged. The settlement won’t come as a surprise to Wall Street: The Boston-based company had already disclosed these issues, and the related SEC investigations . As is customary with these settlements, GE is not admitting to or denying the SEC’s allegations .

General Electric has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission into accounting practices in GE’s long-term care insurance and natural-gas turbine businesses.

GE’s statement also emphasized that these issues date back to previous leadership — essentially, Jeff Immelt’s tenure as chief executive. GE flagged the insurance issue in January 2018, announcing a $9.5 billion charge, before factoring in taxes, and the need to contribute an estimated $15 billion to reserves over seven years a result. That happened soon after John Flannery had taken over as CEO. Later that year, GE announced a $22 billion impairment charge in its Power division, only weeks after Larry Culp became CEO.

The company said it wouldn’t have to make any further financial restatements as a result of the settlement.

In both business lines, the SEC’s focus is on what the company told investors, and when they were told. Essentially, the company is accused of hiding financial problems, to goose the short-term numbers provided to Wall Street.

In the case of the GE Power division, the SEC accuses GE of masking the impact of the softening natural gas market in the ways it accounted for its turbine service contracts. One way GE did so was a practice called “deferred monetization,” in which GE accounted for cash collections from future years by pulling them forward into the present year, decreasing the cash flows in later periods, according to the SEC. The agency also said GE failed to disclose that more than one quarter of GE Power’s profits in 2016 and almost half of its reported profits in the first three quarters of 2017 came from reductions in estimates of the costs to complete multiyear agreements for turbine repairs and service.

With long-term care insurance, GE Capital had underestimated how much it would cost to pay for the care of policyholders who lived longer than expected, a miscalculation that was compounded by low interest rates. Its long-term care business had stopped underwriting new policies in 2006 but had reinsured about 300,000 policies by that point.

As part of the new settlement, GE agreed to report to the SEC certain accounting and disclosure controls in its insurance and power businesses for one year.

“Investors are entitled to an accurate picture of a company’s material operating results,” Stephanie Avakian, the SEC’s director of enforcement, said in a statement. “GE’s repeated disclosure failures across multiple businesses materially misled investors about how it was generating reported earnings and cash growth as well as latent risks in its insurance business.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.