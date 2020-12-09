Mass. hospitals prepare to roll out COVID-19 vaccine for some staff next week

On Dec. 15, the state expects to receive an initial shipment of 60,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and it will begin to roll those out immediately. The initial allocation of Pfizer vaccines will be distributed to 32 hospitals with access to ultracold storage, which that vaccine requires.

The Commonwealth expects to receive 300,000 first vaccine doses from both Pfizer and Moderna by the end of December, Governor Charlie Baker said in a press briefing Wednesday. More than half of those — 164,000 doses — will go to clinical and non-clinical health workers doing direct and COVID-facing care.

Hospitals in Massachusetts expect to mobilize within days on an ambitious plan to vaccinate tens of thousands of health care workers who are at risk of contracting COVID-19, marking a momentous step in the public health crisis that continues to threaten the state.

Smaller hospitals will receive doses from larger hospital systems or from the Department of Public Health directly, said Marylou Sudders, the state’s secretary of health and human services.

Hospital officials said they are still working out the details of exactly how to carry out the program of vaccinations, adjusting on the fly as new information becomes available from the state. And they’re facing a list of logistical challenges as they seek to distribute the vaccine fairly among employees with limited supply.

“No one can be completely prepared,” said Dr. Saul Weingart, chief medical officer at Tufts Medical Center, because there hasn’t been a global pandemic this damaging in a century. He said in an interview he is drawing on experiences from crises including the emergence of HIV/AIDS and the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, but none is a true model for what is happening now.

Tufts is aiming to start vaccinating health care workers Wednesday, Dec. 16. Though the medical center doesn’t know exactly how much vaccine it will get, Weingart said he believes there are about 2,500 staff members who are eligible for the first wave of shots, which will take about 2 weeks to administer.. A second shot to complete the vaccination process will follow for those employees.

But even though health care workers who are at risk of exposure to COVID-19 are in the first group to get the vaccine in Massachusetts, it will fall to the hospital to decide which workers actually go first — and who waits for thousands to go ahead of them.

“If we have more people who want to be vaccinated than we have vaccine, how do you make people comfortable, knowing that we’ll get to them, and we’ll get to them soon?” Weingart said. “We understand their desire and want to address it, but at the same time, want to distribute it in an equitable way.”

Weingart said there are some employees who are in higher-risk categories even among patient-facing staff. Those include people who work in places such as emergency rooms and interact with high numbers of patients, people who work around procedures such as intubations that generate aerosols, and people who have prolonged contact with patients and other staff.

These will include doctors, nurses, other medical staff, and people who support the facility such as custodial workers.

The medical center also wants to take into consideration people who have personal factors, such as medical conditions, that place them at higher risk.

And given the risk that the vaccine can produce some symptoms that could cause some people to briefly feel sick enough to miss work, he said, the hospital may not want to give shots to all members of a single unit at once.

In clinical trials for the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines involving tens of thousands of people, participants reported mild to moderate side effects, such as soreness, muscle aches, fever, and fatigue that typically resolved within one to two days.

Because the first vaccines are expected to be cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration with a special emergency use authorization, hospitals can’t make vaccination mandatory among employees, but they will seek to inform staff about the rationale for accepting the shots.

Tim Foley, executive vice president of 1199SEIU, a union representing 70,000 frontline healthcare workers in Massachusetts, said in a statement that education will be a crucial part of the process.

“All workers should be given focused and culturally competent education/training on the available vaccines, and afforded a full and fair opportunity to make an informed decision about the vaccine,” Foley said. “All education must include a strong health equity component and racial justice lens, which addresses both related historical racial inequities and the known culturally-related gaps in the level of trust that people of color have in the COVID-19 vaccine.”













