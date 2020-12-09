From Michigan to Massachusetts, a national system to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to your neighborhood takes shape

As early as Friday, depending on the FDA, the largest and swiftest vaccination campaign in US history could get under way. Employees of the pharmaceutical giant in the Midwestern city would begin to load trucks with glass vials of frozen vaccines to be flown all over the country. The first 60,000 doses are expected to reach Massachusetts around Dec. 15, according to Governor Charlie Baker.

The first coronavirus vaccine injected into the shoulder of a Massachusetts resident will likely begin its journey from a Pfizer manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Mich., within hours of the Food and Drug Administration declaring it safe and effective for emergency use.

It is precious cargo that must be packed in special containers filled with dry ice that keep the vials colder than the temperature on Mars so the vaccine inside doesn’t spoil. The handling is so specialized, in fact, that the first shipments of vaccines to Massachusetts would go only to hospitals equipped with ultracold freezers.

A year ago, no one had heard of COVID-19. Today, a vast distribution system has sprung up to carry a vaccine to hospitals, long-term care centers, and pharmacies across the country, making this tableau possible next week: a Massachusetts health care worker or resident of a nursing home rolling up a sleeve for the first of two shots.

By the end of December, Baker expects the state to receive about 300,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna, the Cambridge biotech company that hopes to get the FDA to authorize emergency use of a similar coronavirus vaccine in about a week. Other drug makers hope to follow suit next year.

Pfizer and its German drug partner, BioNTech, have already smashed the record for the fastest developed vaccine in history —a mumps shot produced in four years in the 1960s is often cited as the previous record holder.

Yet even as public health officials breathe a sigh of relief, the urgent vaccination campaign is raising a series of questions and unprecedented challenges, some of which stem from the super-frigid storage requirements for the Pfizer vaccine:

Can Pfizer deliver on its promise to provide 50 million doses for emergency use internationally by the end of the year, and another 1.3 billion next year? Can the vaccine “cold chain” be maintained as the vials are delivered by cargo jets and trucks to hospitals, health care centers, and storage facilities run by pharmacy chains? Will public health officials and caregivers make sure that people most at risk get the vaccines first — and that they return to get a required second shot four weeks later?

“I’m hopeful, but this is a challenge,” said Dr. Margaret A. Liu, chair of the board of the International Society for Vaccines. “There are many opportunities for there to be problems.”

Baker, in a press conference Wednesday, stressed that this is just the beginning of an extraordinary campaign by multiple vaccine makers — and, in the case of the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, people need two shots to be fully protected.

The first vaccine doses are expected to go to health care workers who confront COVID-19 in their jobs, along with elderly residents of nursing homes and the people who care for them. Most of the state’s 6.8 million residents won’t be eligible to start getting vaccinated until the spring, Baker said.

“In some ways it does represent light at the end of the tunnel,” the governor said.

Even when people start getting vaccinated, however, they will need to practice social distancing, wear masks, and take precautions. Although both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines appeared to be at least 94 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 in large studies, researchers don’t know how long immunity lasts. Nor do they know whether vaccinated people can still spread the virus even if they themselves don’t get sick.

“We all need to continue to wear face coverings, avoid groups, and continue to help stop the spread,” Baker said.

Distribution in the United States is likely to start within hours of the FDA approving the vaccine for emergency use by high-risk populations. An advisory committee of the FDA plans to vote on the matter Thursday, and the full agency is expected to act quickly afterward.

The focus would then turn to Pfizer’s vast warehouse in Kalamazoo, where about 350 large freezers cover an area the size of a football field, according to a company spokesman. The freezers are filled with stacks of trays that resemble pizza boxes, each box loaded with at least 195 glass vials. Each vial contains a few droplets of frozen coronavirus vaccine — enough, when thawed, to give five people the first shot in the two-dose regimen.

Early shipments of Pfizer's vaccines will go to Massachusetts hospitals equipped with ultra-cold freezers. Brendan Lynch

As soon as they get the word, Pfizer workers plan to transfer the trays into a custom-made “cool box” that can store 1,000 to 5,000 doses at minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the company. The suitcase-sized boxes will be packed with dry ice and tracked by GPS to make sure they remain at the Antarctic temperature. The boxes can keep the vaccine potent and stable for 10 days before requiring more dry ice.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines must be kept at temperatures colder than Mars to prevent spoiling. Brendan Lynch

They will then be loaded onto about a dozen trucks a day and taken to airports. From there, they will be moved onto cargo jets operated by FedEx and United Parcel Service. The air carriers will fly them to airports around the United States, where they will again be transferred onto trucks operated by the package delivery fleets. The vaccines will then be delivered to hospitals, health care centers, and storage facilities run by the pharmacy giants CVS and Walgreens.

Massachusetts public health officials say the state has helped distribute vaccines for shingles and influenza in the past, but nothing approached this massive effort.

Another Pfizer distribution center in Puurs, Belgium, is leading the rollout of the vaccine in Europe.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with state governments to designate who should get vaccinated first and where. States have submitted information to the CDC, which has relayed that to Pfizer personnel in Kalamazoo.

At Baker’s press conference, the governor made it clear that the first doses in this state will be administered to both clinical and nonclinical staff at health care facilities who work directly with COVID-19 patients as well as residents of senior care facilities and the staff who care for them. In addition, first responders such as police and firefighters would get early vaccines.

Shipments to long-term-care centers will be taken to storage facilities operated by CVS and Walgreens. Employees of those pharmacies will deliver the vaccines to Massachusetts nursing homes, rest homes and assisted-living facilities, making at least three separate visits to each site to administer the shots.

CVS will vaccinate residents and staff at 1,800 senior sites in Massachusetts. Walgreens hasn’t disclosed a specific number.

CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis said his employees will keep doses stored in Pfizer’s specialized shipping containers and make sure they stay super-cold by replacing dry ice every five days for up to 15 days. After that, the vaccines can be stored in standard refrigerators for up to five days, if necessary, before injections are given.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines rely on synthetic messenger RNA, a variation on the natural substance that directs protein production in cells throughout the body. The vaccines contain custom-made messenger molecules that instruct cells to create part of the coronavirus and then stimulate the immune system to make antibodies to fend off the disease if exposed to the actual virus. No mRNA vaccine has ever been approved.

Although the Trump administration has provided more than $12 billion to drug makers through the Operation Warp Speed program to hasten development and distribution of coronavirus vaccines, the United States will not be the first country to start COVID-19 vaccinations. That honor went to the United Kingdom, where vaccinations of the elderly began Tuesday with the Pfizer vaccine.

Britain’s drug regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, approved the vaccine for emergency use last Wednesday.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.