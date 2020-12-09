New projects in Boston could soon have to weigh rents and risk of housing displacement

Boston could soon be the first big city in the United States to require real estate developers to analyze the impacts their projects might have on who can afford to live in and around them.

The City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve a measure that would have the Boston Planning & Development Agency include housing discrimination and displacement among the factors it studies when reviewing large developments in the city. It’s a way to ask developers to consider the broader impacts of their projects and to address a central critique of Boston’s recent building boom: that it is deepening, rather than easing, the city’s longstanding racial and economic divides by producing lots of housing that few Bostonians can afford.