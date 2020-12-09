New projects in Boston could soon have to weigh rents and risk of housing displacement

Boston could soon be the first big city in the United States to require real estate developers to analyze the impacts their projects might have on who can afford to live in and around them.
The City Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve a measure that would have the Boston Planning & Development Agency include housing discrimination and displacement among the factors it studies when reviewing large developments in the city. It’s a way to ask developers to consider the broader impacts of their projects and to address a central critique of Boston’s recent building boom: that it is deepening, rather than easing, the city’s longstanding racial and economic divides by producing lots of housing that few Bostonians can afford.
Advertisement
Under the new rules, which are driven by an Obama-era update to the 1968 Fair Housing Act, developers would have to analyze the risk of discrimination and displacement — much as they already do for traffic and environmental impacts — and come up with a plan to minimize them. Advocates, including Mayor Martin J. Walsh, say this approach will help reduce the racial and economic segregation that have long characterized Boston’s housing market.
The plan was hatched from months of negotiations between Walsh and several members of the City Council. It will now go to the BPDA board and Zoning Commission for their approval and could take effect by early next year.
Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.