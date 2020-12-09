Seafood processing workers say they are not being protected

As coronavirus cases surge to record levels across the country, seafood processing workers in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island are once again calling out their employers for not doing enough to protect them. On Wednesday, members of the Pescando Justicia coalition representing these workers sent letters to 30 seafood plants and temp agencies asking that they supply more face masks, provide or pay for regular testing, ensure that ventilation systems are adequate, and offer safety training and information about paid leave in workers’ native languages, including Spanish and Mayan K’iche’. The workers also requested that companies come up with a detailed plan when a worker becomes ill. The letter follows a similar plea sent to employers in April. The City of New Bedford, which temporarily shut down a fish plant later that month after several workers tested positive, mandated that companies take many of the steps the workers recommended. It’s unclear how many seafood workers have tested positive for coronavirus, but advocates note that the virus could spread rapidly in these plants. “We’re sure you agree that no worker should have to choose between surviving economically and getting infected or even dying at work,” the workers wrote in the letter. Robert Vanasse, executive director of the Saving Seafood, a coalition that includes many of the largest seafood companies in the Northeast, took issue with the letter, pointing to “broad and oblique accusations” that are “simply not true” and seem more geared toward generating headlines than worker safety. “The US seafood industry has had extraordinary success in continuing to provide Americans access to high quality, fresh, domestic seafood while also protecting the health and ensuring the safety of its workers,” he wrote in an e-mail. “The actions that many companies have taken ... often go further than CDC and local guidelines.” — KATIE JOHNSTON

TRADE GROUPS

Advertisement

Massachusetts technology council has a new co-chairman

Yogesh Gupta, the chief executive of Bedford-based software firm Progress, has become the newest co-chairman of the Mass Technology Leadership Council. Gupta will serve a two-year term alongside Vecna Technologies cofounder Debbie Theobald, who is in the middle of her two-year term. Gupta joined the MassTLC board in 2019 and has played a key role in leading the trade group’s diversity efforts, including its “2030 Challenge” to double the percentage of Black and Latino workers in the tech field during the next decade. The trade group has about 400 members and its staff is led by chief executive Tom Hopcroft. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

The other Boston to become Europe’s hub for fake meat

Surrounded by some of England’s most fertile farmland, the small town of Boston will become Europe’s fake-meat capital next month with the opening of a giant factory making plant-based burgers and sausages. Plant & Bean Ltd.’s new factory, the largest in Europe, will eventually churn out 55,000 tons a year of alternative protein products. The new factory is in an old Lincolnshire wool-trading town that lies about 100 miles north of London. Some of its inhabitants emigrated in the 17th century to help found the city of Boston, Massachusetts. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

YouTube to remove new videos claiming election fraud

YouTube on Wednesday announced changes to how it handles videos about the 2020 presidential election, saying it would remove new videos that mislead people by claiming that widespread fraud or errors influenced the outcome of the election. The company said it was making the change because Tuesday was the so-called safe harbor deadline — the date by which all state-level election challenges, such as recounts and audits, are supposed to be completed. YouTube said that enough states have certified their election results to determine that Joe Biden is the president-elect. YouTube’s announcement is a reversal of a much-criticized company policy on election videos. Throughout the election cycle, YouTube, which is owned by Google, has allowed videos spreading false claims of widespread election fraud under a policy that permits videos that comment on the outcome of an election. Under the new policy, videos about the election uploaded before the safe harbor deadline would remain on the platform, with YouTube appending an information panel linking to the Office of the Federal Register’s election results certification notice. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

PRIVATE EQUITY

Only 95 Black people at director, principal level, study finds

It’s widely understood that the private equity industry lacks diversity. What’s not so well-known is by just how much. Apollo Global Management Inc. found that among 18,000 potential hires across the United States, there were only about 95 Black professionals at the principal or director level, said Jonathan Simon, head of leadership development and diversity. Across all levels, the number was about 250, the firm said, citing data from a third party hired to analyze industry progress. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DIVERSITY

Mellody Hobson to chair Starbucks board

Starbucks named finance executive Mellody Hobson to lead its board as chair, making her one of the highest-profile Black directors in corporate America. Hobson, co-chief executive officer of Ariel Investments LLC, replaces Myron Ullman, who’s retiring. The transition will occur in March. Ullman was named chair and Hobson vice chair in 2018 when long-time Starbucks leader Howard Schultz stepped down from the coffee chain. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

PANDEMIC

Unemployed coffee-cart vendors to share in $2 million fund

As Morgan Stanley’s bankers scattered from Manhattan’s Times Square to their home offices during the pandemic, some asked: How are the coffee-cart vendors doing? The answer: terribly. Earnings for New York’s iconic street vendors have plunged as much as 90 percent during the coronavirus outbreak. So the bank is giving $2 million to 2,000 vendors in coordination with the Robin Hood foundation, which is contributing $375,000 more and helping distribute the cash. The funds are aimed at helping the largely minority- and immigrant-run businesses that have been left out of government stimulus programs because they don’t qualify for employee or small-business relief. There are about 20,000 vendors selling food and merchandise on sidewalks throughout New York who embody the city’s image in films and on television. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

General Motors to deploy self-driving cars in San Francisco

General Motors’ self-driving car company is sending vehicles without anybody behind the wheel in San Francisco as it navigates its way toward launching a robotic taxi service that would compete against Uber and Lyft in the hometown of the leading ride-hailing services. The move announced Wednesday by GM-owned Cruise come two months after the company received California’s permission to fully driverless cars in the state. — ASSOCIATED PRESS