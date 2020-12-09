Travel company agrees to refund $500,000 to more than 500 Massachusetts residents

“That’s when I started to investigate,” McManus said. “The only reason I even found out my trip was canceled was that I called the resort myself and asked if they had my trip on file. They told me it had been canceled by BookIt. They canceled and never notified me, or refunded my money.”

There was no phone call or e-mail telling Erin McManus that her spring trip to Aruba was off. But the Braintree resident began to suspect her planned vacation had been canceled when she started seeing people on Facebook posting about problems with BookIt, the Florida-based travel agency she used to arrange her trip.

BookIt is one of hundreds of travel companies around the country that have been cited for canceling trips and not refunding customer payments since COVID-19 threw the travel world into disarray last March. In some cases, small travel agencies have tried to work with customers to refund payments, but with BookIt, it’s taken legal strong-arming to produce refunds.

On Wednesday, state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced that it had reached a settlement with BookIt to refund more than $500,000 to Massachusetts residents who paid for trips they never took.

“They essentially pocketed thousands of dollars from people for trips that they knew were never going to happen,” Healey said. “I think we had maybe 60 complaints from desperate customers who couldn’t get their money back from BookIt. What we found through an investigation is that BookIt had basically suspended its business operations and stopped paying the hotels and resorts and continued to pocket payments from customers. They also closed all of their call centers. The conduct is really egregious, it’s illegal.”

E-mails to BookIt seeking comment bounced back. A message on the company’s main number referred callers to its website, and did not offer an option for leaving a message. The website offered no further contact information.

Along with customers who never saw refunds, one Massachusetts traveler complained to Healey’s office that when she reached her resort in Cancun ― a trip that she had arranged and paid for through BookIt ― she was told that BookIt had not paid for her room.

“Our office has received thousands of complaints about travel companies since the pandemic began,” Healey said. “The good news is that we’ve done a lot of work with a number of entities and we’ve been able to recover almost $10 million in refunds for Massachusetts consumers.”

In May, Healey’s office secured more than $1 million in refunds for travelers who had booked through Cambridge-based EF Travel. She said she still receives about 40 complaints a week from residents who have lost money through travel agencies. Her office is now looking into the practices of Minneapolis-based Carousel Travel after receiving multiple complaints about that agency.

The news of the settlement is a relief for McManus, who will recover the $2,600 she paid for her Aruba booking. For months, she’s talked to other travelers who say they were also scammed by BookIt, some with heartbreaking tales.

“There are grandmothers who paid BookIt $30,000 for once-in-a-lifetime family reunions that will never happen. It’s so sad” she said. “What’s almost as satisfying as getting my money refunded is knowing that this company isn’t going to get away with ripping everyone off.”

If you’re seeking a refund for travel that was canceled as a result of the pandemic, contact the state attorney general’s consumer protection division at 617-727-8400.

