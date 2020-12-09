Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A Western tanager was seen visiting a private feeder in Brewster.

Cape Cod’s fourth record of a pink-footed goose was found in Wellfleet and relocated at Eldredge Field in Orleans.

Recent sightings (through Dec. 1) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a little gull, 16 pomarine jaegers, 3 parasitic jaegers, 3 Forster’s terns, 14 dovekies, 4 thick-billed murres, 23 common murres, 1,175 razorbills, 2 black guillemots, 2 purple sandpipers, late shearwaters including 3 sooty, a Manx, and 24 great, and 145 black-legged kittiwakes.

The winter finch irruption continued with a Bohemian waxwing found among 150 cedar waxwings in Wellfleet, many flocks of red crossbills from Falmouth to Provincetown, and small flocks of evening grosbeaks various places, especially Wellfleet.

Birds noted at Gray’s Beach in Yarmouth Port included 2 little gulls, 60 razorbills, 3 red knots, 210 Bonaparte’s gulls, and a palm warbler.

Other sightings around the Cape included 2 little gulls in Dennis, and several late songbirds, including an American redstart in West Barnstable; a Cape May warbler in Harwich; a house wren, a Wilson’s warbler, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher in Wellfleet; as well as a tree swallow in Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.




