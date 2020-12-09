A Monopoly-inspired hotel package, new and refreshed hotels, and a pocket-size UV-C light sterilizer

Going stir crazy at home? Kick your game-playing skills to another level with Kimpton Marlowe Hotel’s Game Night package. Inspired by the new Cambridge edition of the popular Monopoly game — featuring local historic landmarks, including the Kimpton Marlowe — the game-cation package is ideal for couples and families, and is a great holiday gift idea. The package includes an overnight stay in a newly renovated guestroom (overlooking the Charles River and Boston skyline); your own Cambridge edition of the Monopoly game; top hats filled with popcorn and candy; free parking for one car; and more. Bring the family dog along to enjoy pet-friendly amenities including plush dog bed and doggie treats. If you’re traveling with a Scottish Terrier (one of Monopoly’s iconic game pieces), a 50-percent room discount will be applied at checkout. Rates from $200 per night, for 2 or 4 guests, allows you to bring the kids. Available through April. 800-825-7140, www.hotelmarlowe.com/exclusive-offer/?p=monopoly

THERE:

NEW BUILD/NEW HOTEL IN FORT LAUDERDALE

When you’re ready to travel again, take a chic sunny vacation — without breaking the bank — at Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale. As Las Olas Boulevard’s first new hotel in more than 70 years (it debuted in April), the full-service, 238-room property is located inside the new-build 100 Las Olas tower, downtown’s tallest building in the heart of the city’s business district. Travelers can lounge by a rooftop pool with expansive deck and the Elev8 Rooftop Bar with sweeping skyline views; enjoy international fare and hand-crafted cocktails at lobby-level Harborwood Kitchen & Bar; and venture out to some of the area’s best beaches, parks, and restaurants with outdoor dining. To ensure the safety and wellbeing of guests, the hotel follows rigorous safety protocols, requiring face masks or coverings in hotel indoor public areas and when moving around in outdoor areas. Rates from $127 to $187 per night. 954-353-1234, www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/florida/hyatt-centric-las-olas-fort-lauderdale/fllct

DC MAKEOVER

Those heading to Washington, D.C., for festivities in January and beyond may want to check out the newly refurbished The Dupont Circle hotel. A member of The Doyle Collection, a family-owned luxury Irish hotel group, updates include a cutting-edge bar and restaurant by designer Martin Brudnizki that combines contemporary style with a 1950s aesthetic that pays homage to the building’s midcentury beginnings; and new lobby and penthouse suite that reflects a sense of nostalgia inspired by Irish designer Clodagh’s childhood in the west of Ireland. Additionally, all guest rooms have been redesigned to echo the newly launched spaces with natural materials and soothing earth tones. Located on Dupont Circle, you’ll find ample outdoor seating set in lushly landscaped terraces, complete with umbrellas, heaters, and all-weather awnings. Room rates from $325; penthouse suites from $1,500. 202-483-6000, www.doylecollection.com/hotels/the-dupont-circle-hotel

EVERYWHERE:

UV-C LIGHT POCKET STERILIZER

Whether traveling to the store or a great distance from home, now more than ever it’s important to keep surfaces and personal items clean. UV Care USA has introduced a pocket-size UV-C light sanitizer that’s easy to take on the go. Eliminate harmful germs, bacteria, viruses, allergens, and molds at the restaurant, on the airplane, in the classroom, on your phone, laptop keyboard, door knobs, and more using UV-C light technology, a chemical-free way to clean. Simply flip open the unit, press the “on” button for five seconds, and shine the light within one-quarter inch of the surface area or object to disinfect. Powered by four AAA batteries or mini-USB cable. $42.99. theuvcare.com/products/uv-care-pocket-sterilizer

PLAYSET TEACHES TOTS ABOUT ART

We may not be taking our kids and grandkids to museums these days but that doesn’t mean we can’t introduce them to the imaginative worlds of fine art and culture. Adding to its Museum Tour Playsets (featuring classic works of art), Citispots is introducing its new Modernist Edition, teaching kids about iconic artists and their works, including Jacob Lawrence, Frida Kahlo, Piet Mondrian, Jackson Pollock, and more. Includes a flexible magnetic whiteboard for displaying six magnets of famous paintings; 20-page board book about the art and artists; double-sided playmat so kids can follow along with the book and “visit” each artist in their studios; and two wooden museum docent characters. Ages 3-7. $45. Add-ons include coloring books, sticker packs, magnet extension packs, and books. $6-$20. cityspotsonline.com

