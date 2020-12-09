Playing the reindeer game at Chestnut Hill Farm

Three years ago, staff and volunteers at the farm placed fanciful log-and-twig reindeer along the property’s walking trails. The ‶wildlife″ were such a hit that the herd has come back for an encore every year since. This season, they’re sticking around through January 2021.

‶Everybody loves the reindeer. It’s not just the kids,″ says Jessica Devine, who handles community relations for Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough.

The reindeer are made from materials scavenged along the trails of Chestnut Hill Farm and other Trustees of Reservations properties. As you search for reindeer, you’ll probably be fooled more than once by debris that already resembles the finished pieces. Most of the reindeer have birch-log bodies, sturdy branches for legs, and forking twigs for antlers. Each reindeer seems to sport its own quirky personality traits — as dashing as Dancer, as perky as Vixen and Blitzen.

‶We use the same reindeer from year to year,″ says Devine. ‶Before each season, our volunteers give them whatever first aid they might need.″

In all, nine tiny reindeer inhabit the system of color-coded, interlocking trails on the 170-acre working farm and preserve. All the trails are short, and most are easy to walk, though one stretch of the Maple Trail through wooded uplands is narrow, stony, and tangled with roots.

Trailside "reindeer" brighten hikes at Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough. David Lyon for The Boston Globe

‶Families with toddlers sometimes just check out the lone reindeer closest to the parking lot,″ says Devine.

Otherwise, a reindeer quest is a good excuse to get out into the stripped-down winter landscape on this property that’s been a farm since the 18th century. This time of year, the woodlands exude a kind of fairy-tale magic as branches overhanging the wide trails seem to sport broom-scraggly hairdos. The angle of the winter sun casts long shadows and dramatic light across the broad fields and pastures framed by ancient stone walls, some of which are formed from massive boulders. Take a break to enjoy the panoramic vistas from the benches that have been installed at high overlooks.

In previous years, the farm has provided bells for children to hang on the reindeer, but that practice has been placed on hiatus for COVID times. For a little pandemic period interaction, snap a photo and share it on social media with the hashtags of #reindeerquest and #chestnuthillfarm.

There is, by the way, one reindeer with a red nose. Finding it is a little like scoring extra magic powers in an old-fashioned role-playing game. One hint: If your kids are determined to pinpoint all nine reindeer, be sure to cross Chestnut Hill Road to follow the Beals Loop Trail.

When the weather is warm enough, the farm’s herd of sheep and goats may be out grazing in one of the pastures. Families are welcome to approach, but stay on your own side of the electric fence.

Chestnut Hill Farm, Chestnut Hill Road, Southborough. Open daily dawn to dusk. Free. Download a trail map before visiting, and, given state restrictions on crowds, if the parking lot is full when you arrive, please return another time. thetrustees.org/chf

Patricia Harris can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com. David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.