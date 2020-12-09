Watch: Red Sox fan completely blows off baseball legend Manny Ramirez

Encounters with icons don’t often go as expected — but this one sparked a widespread facepalm for sports fans around the world.
When Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez approached a man wearing a Boston baseball hat at a restaurant in Australia, the man completely ignored him.
“Excuse me,” Ramirez said, attempting to get the man’s attention. “Nice hat. Can I ask you a question?”
Ramirez wore a backpack and a white V-neck T shirt, and tapped the man on the shoulder: “Who’s your favorite player?”
“Are you serious?” The man finally said, barely turning towards the former Red Sox slugger. “It’s my girlfriend. What?”
“No, no,” Ramirez said as he walked away. “Just a nice hat.”
The video was filmed and uploaded to TikTok Tuesday by New York Yankees hitting coach Rachel Balkovec, who also works for the Sydney Blue Sox — the team Ramirez currently plays for. The video quickly went viral, and many took to Twitter to vent:
“You cannot wear a Red Sox hat if you are unable to recognize Manny Ramirez,” one sports blog declared.
You Cannot Wear A Red Sox Hat If You Are Unable To Recognize MANNY RAMIREZ https://t.co/Cp4QmnX2Ib pic.twitter.com/HwNocmlT0H— Starting 9 (@Starting9) December 8, 2020
“Imagine meeting Manny Ramirez and you tell him your favorite player is your girlfriend,” another user said.
Imagine meeting Manny Ramirez and you tell him your favorite player is your girlfriend 🤦🏽♂️ c’mon man https://t.co/XMOJiRkzYD— Artie Santomo (@A_Santomo03) December 8, 2020
One user compared the encounter to leaving someone “on read” in real life.
He left Manny Ramirez on read in real life 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JsDBiaaFaU— 𝙒𝙎𝙓 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝙏 (@wsxmatt) December 8, 2020
One demanded confiscation of all the man’s Red Sox apparel:
MANNY RAMIREZ!!!!! Anyone who knows this guy should confiscate every Red Sox item he owns!!!— Juan Selles (@JuanSelles1) December 8, 2020
Some users took this as an opportunity to round up some of Manny’s best moments with the Sox:
can this become a Manny appreciation thread, ill start pic.twitter.com/y4Nr91jL3Z— TQ (@TylerJQuinlan) December 8, 2020
Ramirez famously led the Red Sox to its 2004 and 2007 World Series titles before retiring from Major League Baseball in 2011. Ramirez, 48, signed a contract with the Sydney Blue Sox in August 2020. The Australian season starts Dec. 18.
