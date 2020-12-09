Watch: Red Sox fan completely blows off baseball legend Manny Ramirez

“Excuse me,” Ramirez said, attempting to get the man’s attention. “Nice hat. Can I ask you a question?”

When Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez approached a man wearing a Boston baseball hat at a restaurant in Australia, the man completely ignored him.

Encounters with icons don’t often go as expected — but this one sparked a widespread facepalm for sports fans around the world.

Ramirez wore a backpack and a white V-neck T shirt, and tapped the man on the shoulder: “Who’s your favorite player?”

“Are you serious?” The man finally said, barely turning towards the former Red Sox slugger. “It’s my girlfriend. What?”

“No, no,” Ramirez said as he walked away. “Just a nice hat.”

The video was filmed and uploaded to TikTok Tuesday by New York Yankees hitting coach Rachel Balkovec, who also works for the Sydney Blue Sox — the team Ramirez currently plays for. The video quickly went viral, and many took to Twitter to vent:

“You cannot wear a Red Sox hat if you are unable to recognize Manny Ramirez,” one sports blog declared.

“Imagine meeting Manny Ramirez and you tell him your favorite player is your girlfriend,” another user said.

One user compared the encounter to leaving someone “on read” in real life.

One demanded confiscation of all the man’s Red Sox apparel:

Some users took this as an opportunity to round up some of Manny’s best moments with the Sox:

Ramirez famously led the Red Sox to its 2004 and 2007 World Series titles before retiring from Major League Baseball in 2011. Ramirez, 48, signed a contract with the Sydney Blue Sox in August 2020. The Australian season starts Dec. 18.

