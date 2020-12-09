Actress Octavia Spencer drops in on Harvard forum featuring Dr. Fauci

“Hi Dr. Fauci, my name is Octavia Spencer,” the actress said during the COVID-19 forum, which was also presented by the New England Journal of Medicine. “And first of all, I’d like to thank you for all that you’re doing to keep this country safe. And I’d also like to say I think Brad Pitt did a wonderful job playing you. My question is, what trusted sources should we rely on regarding the [COVID-19] vaccine safety, and how do we amplify these voices?”

On Wednesday, Fauci, who was ably portrayed by Brad Pitt on “Saturday Night Live” in April, chatted briefly with another A-lister: Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer, who joined a remote forum with Fauci hosted by the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health.

Fauci responded by heartily endorsing the FDA, which will be tasked with authorizing vaccines for emergency use in the US.

Advertisement

“The career scientists at our Food and Drug Administration, our regulatory authorities, are totally committed to the safety and the health of the American public,” Fauci said. “So when a vaccine is deemed to be safe and effective by the FDA, the American public needs to appreciate that that process of that decision was both independent — independent of the administration, independent of the drug companies. It was independent because the data were looked at by [an] independent data and safety monitoring board, analyzed by career scientists, and the decision made in accordance with an advisory group that is also independent. You put all those things together, if the United States Food and Drug Administration says that a vaccine is safe and effective, I can promise you that I will take that vaccine myself, and I will recommend that my family does that. So I think the authority should be the United States Food and Drug Administration.”

Advertisement

Fauci added during the forum — moderated by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent — that widespread vaccination will be key to neutralizing the pandemic.

“If we have a 95 percent effective vaccine, and only 40 to 50 percent of the people in society get vaccinated, it’s going to take quite a while, Sanjay, to get to that blanket of herd immunity that’s going to protect us enough so that you and I will feel comfortable in going out into society and saying, ‘the level of virus is so low it’s not a threat to anyone,’” Fauci said.

The picture gets rosier, though, if 75 to 80 percent of the population gets vaccinated, Fauci continued.

“If we do that, I believe if we do it efficiently enough over the second quarter of 2021, by the time we get to the end of the summer, i.e. the third quarter, we may actually have enough herd immunity protecting our society that as we get to the end of 2021, we could approach very much some degree of normality that is close to where we were before,” Fauci said.

He appeared at the Harvard forum hours after Governor Charlie Baker’s administration laid out the timeline in Massachusetts for a vaccine distribution plan and said the first doses had already been ordered.

Advertisement

Front-line health care workers and long-term care staff and residents will be first in line for the vaccine, followed by police, firefighters, and emergency medical workers, home-based health workers, and other “non-COVID facing” health workers, according to the state’s distribution plan.

Officials urged people to learn more about the plan by clicking on mass.gov/covidvaccine.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.