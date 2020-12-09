Even over Zoom, voice lessons were a hit for these Newton students

“It’s a very challenging time for the arts right now,” Gannon said. “So to try to fulfill an arts program on Zoom is really questionable, and not something a lot of people have a track record with, so I think a lot of folks are really hesitant to jump into the arts on a Zoom basis.”

Going into this school year, Paula Gannon, director of the Newton Office of Cultural Development, had big plans despite the pandemic. She developed a new, eight-week, online arts program for students in grades 5 through 8 to take classes in beginner ukulele, art, theater or voice lessons.

The only class to receive the enrollment necessary to proceed was voice lessons with Nevena Dordevic, a musician and educator in Newton. With the rest of the program canceled, the pressure was on to deliver an arts education completely online to the four girls who signed up for Dordevic’s class.

Dordevic said she was up to the challenge of teaching over Zoom.

“The process is a little bit slower since it’s online, but we make it work,” Dordevic said.

The classes started Sept. 24 and ended Nov. 12, meeting once a week every Thursday. Throughout the program, the students — already a group of friends — grew closer to one another and to their teacher, said Julia Jaffe, one of the students who is in eighth grade.

“On Thursdays, if I’m feeling down, when I remember that I have this class, I’m like ‘Oh my god!’” Jaffe said. “I genuinely love this so much.”

The class ended with a virtual, final performance, and the students chose a song Dordevic hadn’t heard before — “Falling” by Harry Styles, a ballad about loneliness.

The girls individually recorded their parts, and Dordevic edited them together. The most challenging part, Dordevic said, was not knowing what the final performance was going to sound like when it was all put together.

“Every week I assigned them pieces. I would say ‘okay record this part, record the first verse, then record the first part of the song,’ so they really didn’t have an idea of what it was going to sound like in the very end,” Nevena said. “They were all very happy with it and families were just impressed. It was so cute.”

Since only one person can be heard on Zoom at a time, during the classes, two students couldn’t sing at the same time, and Dordevic wasn’t able to play piano. Dordevic said she had to come up with creative solutions to get all the girls to practice singing effectively.

“The tracks need to be pre-made and sent to the students, and then they play them from their own home and sing along,” Dordevic said.

Despite the potential setbacks of having the class over Zoom, parents said they said they were happy and impressed with the end result.

“The girls sounded amazing,” said Victoria Jaffe, mother of Julia. “Nevena put a little video together of them and just the way they were together, it was such a nice collaboration. They all seemed so happy. It was great. We loved it as parents.”

Eight harmonious weeks and one final performance later, the girls said they aren’t ready to stop learning and virtually hanging out with each other. They have teamed up with Dordevic to form an a capella group, and plan to make a YouTube channel and continue releasing performances.

“It’s exactly what I was hoping, which is to plant the seed and see if it sprouts in the kids at that age, you know,” said Gannon, director of the Newton Office of Cultural Development. “I was very encouraged — even though it was only four students — that most of them want to continue with it, and it was something they got enjoyment out of. "

For Victoria Jaffe, it was an easy choice to continue lessons with Dordevic: Singing is her daughter’s passion.

“The program was amazing. For my daughter singing is her love, and for younger kids there aren’t many arts programs that are just easily available or available at school,” Victoria Jaffe said. “She looks forward to this class every week, which is impressive since she’s been doing so much online schooling. She normally tires of it, but not on Thursdays.”

There is currently no plan to run the program again through Zoom, but Gannon said she has hope the program will return one day.

“I hope to be able to run the program again in the future, maybe in person though,” Gannon said.

Lexi Matthews and Riley Villiers can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.