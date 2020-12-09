Families seeking Globe Santa help often have long-term troubles

The families seeking holiday help from Globe Santa can have long-term problems that make their lives tougher, even as they confront the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.

For 65 years Globe Santa has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened need, when 500 more families are seeking help this year, please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org.

A mother from Roslindale wrote to the program about how she had surgery for breast cancer in January and is at home.

“Since COVID 19 I cannot return back to my job,” she said. She wrote that she works in health care and “COVID has spread once again through the units.”

Two of the mother’s five children are adults and only her 9-year-old twins are eligible for Globe Santa gifts.

She said she receives very little from unemployment and her electric and gas bills are soaring since she can’t pay the amounts she agreed to in her payment plans.

“To be honest, I do not know how the holidays will turn out this year,” she wrote.

A father from a town north of Boston is also uncertain about how he will deal with holiday needs. He said his wife was injured in a serious car crash and is at home with their three children.

“I was laid off last September and have been unable to find work,” he wrote in his letter to Globe Santa. “The coronavirus has meant that most offices have not been actively hiring for my position.”

“With three children, I am already stressing about this holiday season,” he wrote.

A mother of three from a town south of Boston wrote about how her husband, who had been the sole supporter of their family, has suffered a massive heart attack and been on life support three times in the last 18 months. He was awaiting a heart transplant, she said.

“My husband is no longer able to work and requires much daily help from me,” the mother said.

“Our world has been completely turned upside down, and any assistance you can offer will be greatly appreciated,” she wrote.

Globe Santa will help all three families.

The Globe took over the program from the shuttered Boston Post in 1956, and since then Globe Santa has raised over $50 million and provided gifts to some 2.8 million children from 1.2 million families.

Last year, Globe Santa delivered gifts to 29,869 children ages 12 and under in 16,806 families. For the 32nd year in a row, the program raised over $1 million from thousands of donors.

But in this pandemic year, the need is greater so please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org.

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com.