Firefighters respond to ‘heavy fire’ in Roxbury

Boston firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a three-story building in Roxbury, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The fire started at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, the department tweeted at around the same time. It broke out in a three-story occupied brick apartment building located at 4 Forest St., the department said.
At approximately 1:00 am a fire in a 3 story occupied brick apartment building. Location of the building is 4 Forest st. Roxbury. Smoke showing from the 1st floor , a second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/kMnrbmj6Rl— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 9, 2020
At around 1:15 a.m., the department said “heavy fire” had been knocked down from floor one and two.
Heavy fire knocked down from floor 1 and 2. Companies are overhauling. pic.twitter.com/tFaBG494IJ— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 9, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated.
