Firefighters respond to ‘heavy fire’ in Roxbury

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated December 9, 2020, 5 minutes ago

Boston firefighters are responding to a fire that broke out in a three-story building in Roxbury, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire started at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, the department tweeted at around the same time. It broke out in a three-story occupied brick apartment building located at 4 Forest St., the department said.

At around 1:15 a.m., the department said “heavy fire” had been knocked down from floor one and two.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

