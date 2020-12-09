French ambassador to US ahead of Paris accord’s fifth anniversary: ‘We have no choice. We have to act’ on climate

A. Well, the Paris climate accord put a successful end to more than 20 years of climate discussion. You remember, the international community struggled to get an agreement, and did not succeed, while we had seen more and more catastrophic weather events, more and more concrete signals of the climate being really disturbed. This accord is of historical importance because for the first time all countries agreed to the goal [of limiting the global temperature increase this century to 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels] but also to a method, which is this set of national commitments. From this point of view, we have not only the Paris agreement, but we have also an agenda for action, which was agreed to by non-state actors. This agenda for action must be made permanent.

On the week of the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, a landmark accord signed by 194 nations in an effort to reduce the carbon emissions steadily warming the planet, Globe environmental reporter David Abel spoke with France’s ambassador to the United States, Philippe Etienne, about the future of the fight against climate change with President-elect Joe Biden poised to take office. A transcript of their conversation was edited for brevity and clarity.

Q. How much progress has France made toward meeting its climate goals?

A. France is a part of the European Union, and we have a goal set at the EU level. The EU has surpassed its target of reducing CO2 emissions by 20 percent in 2020, compared to 1990, and it will probably finally be around 24 percent. … The EU has a goal of at least 40 percent reductions by 2030. And now, we have the ambition to increase the goal to 55 percent reduction by 2030. This is not yet approved. There will be, in the next days, a European summit, which will decide on this. The objective is carbon neutrality by 2050, zero net emissions.

Q. What do you think the next global climate agreement should require that Paris didn’t? Should pollution caps be mandatory? And what should be the goals, in terms of global temperatures?

A. The Paris accord doesn’t need to be complemented by new accords, because the methodology inside the Paris accord is clearly that each party, each country, makes commitments, and there is a review, every two years, where every country can decide to increase their ambition. The reason why we must increase the ambition of national commitments is that we are far from securing the limit of 1.5 or 2 degrees [of warming]. We have to take more steps, otherwise we will miss the goal.

Q. What specific steps is France calling for in the next global climate accord? What should we be doing to ensure that we don’t exceed 2 degrees of warming?

A. We have to take concrete actions. I’ll give you one example: production of electricity must be secured more and more by renewable energies or civil nuclear energy. Second example: housing must be more and more carbon neutral. We must have more and more electric cars and public transport. On all those policy fields, all of us in the world have to take our own actions.

Q. We may exceed 1.5 degrees of warming as soon as 2024, according to some recent estimates. What does that mean for our planet?

A. We see more and more catastrophic weather events, more droughts, more hurricanes. We see the danger of the rise of the sea and ocean levels. We see ice melting in the poles, in places like Greenland or Antarctica. We see all of this is happening already, and we have no time to lose. It’s essential that we act together very quickly, very strongly — now.

Q. What has it meant to you to hear the president of the United States call climate change a hoax, and what has it meant to have the United States essentially walk away from the table on climate change for the past four years?

A. When President Trump announced on June 1, 2017, the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate accord, immediately after, our president in Paris, Emmanuel Macron, made remarks, the title of which was, “Make our Planet Great Again.” He committed not only to keep France and the EU, with other European leaders, inside the Paris climate accord, but to fight to keep the whole of the international community on board, and that is what happened. We have struggled through these years, but we kept the whole of the international community committed to the Paris climate accord. More than that, even in the US, we have seen plenty of stakeholders, local governments, civil society, business, still keeping this commitment.

Q. Do you have any message for the many people in our country, particularly those leading the Republican Party, who don’t believe there’s any need for significant action to address climate change?

A. I have two messages. My first message is that people in coastal areas do not say [climate change] is not happening. Everybody sees. Even the farmers, with the droughts, and the people in coastal areas, with the hurricanes, everybody sees it’s happening. But I think we must understand the feelings of loss in both the US and Europe, and all over the world, of those who say that things have to be done, but that they don’t want, alone, to pay the price. There is another message that is really important, which is the fairness of the climate and energy transition. We need not only to make things happen, in terms of fighting efficiently against global warming and climate change, but we must also ensure that this transition will be, socially, a fair transition.

Q. What are you expecting from the Biden administration, and what does it mean to have the United States resume global leadership on climate issues?

A. What to expect first is the announced comeback of the United States to the Paris accord, which has been already announced, and that it will happen very quickly. And then we expect the US to take part in the global action to raise the ambitions and to convince all the other countries that we need to raise the ambitions. So there is indeed a need of leadership by the US, together with the European Union.

Q. I’d like to turn to the state of US democracy, from your point of view. The French have often provided insightful critiques of American democracy, going back to Alexis de Tocqueville. Is it frightening to see the president of the United States seeking to overturn the results of a democratic election?

A. I will not try to make any judgment myself on American democracy. First, because I am not Alexis de Tocqueville, and also because it’s not for me to comment on your internal politics. What I can say is that our democracies, in general, are going through new times. First, internally, our democracies are facing expectations for our peoples. And the climate transition is a good example. So let’s come back to this. It’s a challenge for our democracies to convince all people [to act]. We have to take everybody onboard. If you look at the global perspective, there are more authoritarian regimes than before. So for the democracies, in Europe and the United States, it’s a common challenge, and we must defend together our democratic values.

Q. Have US-French relations suffered during the Trump era, and do you think they will improve in a Biden era?

A. I think that our bilateral relation has remained very strong, in many fields. For instance, military cooperation, the fight against terrorism, our economic partnership, the increase of investments in both countries. What was more difficult, of course, was — and should become easier — is that that there was a more bilateral way to handling things, and a retreat by the US from multilateral cooperation. For instance, the Paris accord, or the nuclear deal with Iran, or more recently, the World Health Organization. We have always made clear, as France and as Europe, that we are better together, US and Europe. So, of course, it will it will be easier, when the US, again, will play all its role inside the mechanisms of international cooperation.

Q. A final question on the future of climate agreements. Why should other countries continue to take strong measures to address climate change, when it’s possible that in four years, we could have another president who pulls the United States out of the Paris accord again, or pulls out of a future agreement?

A. The answer is we have no choice. The threat caused by the climate challenge is so great, for the whole of humanity, we have no choice. We have to act. So for me, it’s obvious that there will be huge pressure, also by our populations. Look at the young generations, also in the US: Everybody expects our countries to act. I don’t know whether we’ll succeed, but I’m sure we will have to act, and we have to act together. There is no other choice.

