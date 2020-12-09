The good news and bad news in Rhode Island’s new health rankings

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think Bryant University might have the most entertaining team from Rhode Island in college basketball this year. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 67,067 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 982 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 9.4 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 25.4 percent. The state announced 22 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,470. There were 444 people in the hospital.

The United Health Foundation’s annual health rankings for each state are out, and the results are mixed for Rhode Island.

The report ranks each state based on four key drivers, including social and economic factors, physical environment, clinical care and behaviors. Those results all contribute to the fifth category: health outcomes.

You can read every state’s results here, but here are some of the highlights (and lowlights) from Rhode Island.

The good news

Rhode Island ranks No. 2 in the country when it comes to clinical care, thanks in large part to few residents saying they avoid care due to cost, our high immunization rates (keep this in mind when the COVID-19 vaccine is ready), and the fact that 85.4 percent of adults have a dedicated health provider.

We rank in the top 10 in three of four mortality factors (see drug deaths below), including finishing tied for first with Hawaii and Maine when it comes to the ratio of premature deaths (before the age of 75) between the Black and white population.

Just over 24 percent of adults exercise regularly (up 28 percent between 2017 and 2019) and there are only three states that have better fruit and vegetable consumption among adults.

The bad news

The racial gap in high school graduation rates is the worst in the region (18.3 percent) and ranks 37th in the country. The overall graduation rate was 84 percent for the class of 2018.

While Rhode Island ranks among the best in the country in certain physical environment metrics (like drinking water violations and non-smoking regulations), the state is No. 49 when it comes to lead in housing.

Rhode Island ranks No. 40 in the country with 29.7 drug deaths per 100,000 residents, well above the national average of 20.6 deaths.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Rhode Island is now averaging more COVID-19 cases than anywhere in the country, and some officials fear things could still get worse. Read more.

⚓ My colleague Zoe Greenberg has a disturbing tale about a former Portsmouth Abbey student who claims she was abused by a teacher and duped by the school. Read more.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick has a great story about a Providence-based nonprofit that is feeding 37,000 families a week during the pandemic. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island is on track to have its first majority-female Supreme Court now that outgoing state Senator Erin Lynch Prata and Superior Court Justice Melissa Long have been nominated for the vacant positions on the high court. Read more.

⚓ Woonsocket-based CVS Health is hiring thousands of workers to prepare for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ The House Finance Committee is expected to unveil and quickly vote on a proposed state budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. The meeting will be live streamed here.

⚓ The House task force for the COVID-19 vaccine will discuss distribution strategies with representatives from CVS at 3 p.m.

⚓ The commission studying Rhode Island’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights is will discuss a draft report on its findings at 3 p.m.

⚓ The Policy Lab at Brown University is holding a virtual discussion at 10 a.m. about ways to optimize COVID-19 testing across all communities.

