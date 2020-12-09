Historic Newton presents Homestead Hayfest online

Kelsey Merriam, education manager for Historic Newton and Hayfest organizer, said Hayfest provides an opportunity for “everyone to be an historian.”

Hayfest is typically a one-day event held at the Jackson Homestead in October to educate attendees about Newton life in the 19th century. To adhere to social-distancing protocols this year, the event pivoted to an at-home slideshow presentation .

Newton families missing the annual Homestead Hayfest can participate online this year, as Historic Newton takes the tradition virtual.

“Virutal or not, we’re providing hands-on activities and really inviting Newtonians, and those folks visiting from the surrounding communities to make meanings for themselves,” Merriam said.

The presentation features some of the same activities as the in-person event: butter churning, cloth dyeing with vegetables, and candle dipping.

Another part of the event, titled “Weaving the Past and Present,” takes Hayfest participants on an interactive journey through the history of weaving and Indigenous cultures.

Some Hayfest staples, such as the apple cider station and haysack races, are missing this year, but Merriam said she did her best to replicate the excitement of the traditional celebration during the pandemic.

“I hope it still fills the needs and interests that Hayfests in the past have accommodated: a sense of play, of curiosity about history, a sense of community,” Merriam said.

Clara Silverstein, community engagement manager of Newton Historic, said she thinks the interactive slides provide people with a better understanding of the historical context. Participants can go through the presentation at their own pace and do the instructional activities in between learning about which fruits and vegetables produce red or green for cloth dyeing.

“There was more explanation online than you could get in person because when it’s live everyone’s excited,” Silverstein said. “They’re moving from activity to activity and they might not absorb as much.”

Hayfest is more accessible to the community in its virtual format this year, Silverstein said. Before, she said the motto was “Come down or you can’t come” due to time restrictions, but Newtonians and others can scroll through the slides online on their own time.

Merriam said a highlight of in-person Hayfest is the lack of electronics — it is a time for families to engage and put their phones away.

However, this year’s Hayfest requires a screen for participation. Merriam said she made tutorials and instructions for as many of the typical activities as possible to make Hayfest “as hands on as it can be, while you’re still in front of a screen.”

Families must obtain materials themselves, but Merriam said most supplies are low-cost items, some of which people may have in their house already.

Lisa Dady, executive director of Historic Newton, said Hayfest is an annual community bonding experience that would have been “really hard” to miss out on this year.

“When we’re there in the backyard we hear multiple different languages being spoken, a lot of different kinds of people coming together,” Dady said. “To not be able to serve those folks would have been really heartbreaking for us.”

Dady said an in-person Hayfest “is going to have to happen again,” but virtual programming has opened additional avenues.

“We don’t want to replace that wonderful experience of bringing everybody together on a fall day,” Dady said, “but there’s no reason why we couldn’t have companion pieces on the web.”

Newton resident Ginny Richmond, mother to Sabine and Nella Richmond, said she and her girls have participated in Hayfest for about five years now. Canada natives, Ginny said Hayfest and other Historic Newton programs take them on unique historical journeys.

“It’s interesting to see, for instance, the butter churning,” Ginny said. “I had never seen that before.”

In previous years, Sabine, who is 9 years old said, she loved to watch and learn about the weaving at Hayfest. Ginny said she and her husband recently purchased a loom for Sabine to learn the craft herself.

Nella, who is 7 years old, said her favorite activity was doing the haysack races with friends.

The Richmonds have not had the opportunity to attend virtual Hayfest yet, but all three said they plan to. Sabine said she is “curious” to see the virtual activities and is “really looking forward to doing Hayfest again this year.”

“It’s so fun that you don’t even realize you’re learning,” Sabine said.

Melissa Ellin can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.